Hyderabad: Exhibition brings alive era of Nizam VII on his Birth Anniversary

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 7, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 1:17 am IST
The Nizam VII were put on display as part of his 132nd Birth Anniversary celebrations.
A file photo of the iconic Moazzam Jahi Market, photos of which were part of the exhibition organised by the Deccan Heritage Trust in partnership with Heritage Buffs at the Ibrahim Mahal during Nizam VII’s 132nd Birth Anniversary celebrations.
Hyderabad: Ninety rare still photographs depicting the public buildings constructed by Mir Osman Ali Khan, the Nizam VII were put on display as part of his 132nd Birth Anniversary celebrations.

The images, drawn from private collections, date back to the Nizam’s rule and include a picture of the Osmania Hospital in the 1920s, and an aerial view of Hussainsagar, showing a functioning thermal power station dating back to the 1940s. 

 

On display was also a picture of the inauguration of a church in Secunderabad, and even rarer images of restoration and conservation work commissioned by the Nizam, of the Ajanta and Ellora caves, undertaken between 1914 and 1932.

“These photographs provide a glimpse of the grandeur of the Asaf Jah and bring to life the many influential and multi-faceted contributions of Osman. The photographs also highlight the treasures that Hyderabad is gifted with,” said Sajjad Shahid, convener, Centre for Deccan Studies.

The intention of organising the event was to raise awareness and kindle hope and optimism for the sustainable conservation of Hyderabad's iconic heritage for the benefit of all. 

The event was held at a heritage building, Ibrahim Mahal, La Palais Royal, and was hosted by the Deccan Heritage Trust in partnership with Heritage Buffs, a WhatsApp group of heritage lovers.  

“We were delighted to host this first-in-a-series of events to catalyze a beneficial change and make meaningful contributions to the sustainable conservation of Hyderabad’s heritage and highlight its culture,” said Mohammad Safiullah, Head of the Deccan Heritage Trust.

Meanwhile, the members of the Nizam Family Welfare Association and other historians paid floral tributes at the grave of Mir Osman Ali Khan, at Masjid-e-Judi, King Kothi.

Tags: nizam vii, birth anniversary, exhibition
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




