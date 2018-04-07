search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Former Telugu Desam MP Nama Nageshwar Rao accused of adultery

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 7, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 1:02 am IST
The woman was threatened by Rao and his brother Seethaiah to divorce him and to begin a live-in relationship with Rao.
Former TD MP Nama Nageshwar Rao
 Former TD MP Nama Nageshwar Rao

Hyderabad: A criminal case was registered against the ex-TDP MP, Nama Nageshwar Rao at the Jubilee Hills police station on Friday by a person named C.K. Ramakrishnan who alleged that the former MP has been having an extramarital affair with his wife, Sujatha Ramakrishnan, since 2013. Ramakrishnan has been reportedly residing in the US since 1992. “His wife Sujatha returned to Hyderabad in 2014. Rao used to occasionally visit her at her residence at Jubilee Hills Road number 45. Ramakrishnan further alleged that in October last year, Sujatha called him and told him that she is being threatened by Rao and his brother Seethaiah to divorce him and to begin a live-in relationship with Rao,” said the police inspector of Jubilee Hills, P. Chandra Shekar.

He added that Sujatha had even filed a case against Rao last October. According to sources, Ramakrishnan returned to Hyderabad two days ago and noticed that his wife was depressed. Upon inquiry, she confessed to him that she had been having an extramarital affair with the ex MP since 2013 and that of late, Rao and Seethaiah have been harassing her and even threatening her to divorce her husband.

 

Following Ramakrishnan’s complaint, the police registered a criminal case against Rao and Seethaiah under IPC Sections 497 (adultery), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. “We will gather all the evidence from the victim and complainant and examine them accordingly. The case is under investigation,” said the police inspector.

Tags: nama nageswara rao, adultery, telugu desam
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

102GB data for Reliance Jio users at Rs 251: All you need to know

Alongside, the company has also launched a Jio Cricket Play-Along — Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan game, accessible to all users in India which can be played in around 11 Indian languages.
 

OnePlus 6 live image leaks with pricing details

OnePlus 6 is widely rumoured to be out by the end of the month.
 

Facebook says it should have audited Cambridge Analytica

Sandberg says Facebook should have conducted an audit after learning that a political consultancy’s improperly accessed data 3 years ago.
 

Teenagers exposed to nicotine at higher alcoholism risk, says study

The researchers found that adolescent, but not adult, nicotine exposure altered the function of the normally inhibitory midbrain circuitry mediated by the neurotransmitter, gamma-Aminobutyric acid (GABA). (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man raised by wolves wishes he could go back after being brought back to civilisation

The wolves also didn't accept him after he was away so long and kept their distance instead of embracing him as a brother.
 

FiiO F9 review: Premium build, fair price

The FiiO F9 has triple-drivers comprising of a single 9.2mm dynamic driver along with two balanced armature drivers in each earpiece.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dust storm hit Delhi plunging city into darkness; traffic, flights affected

Strong winds with thick dust blew relentlessly across the city before giving way to thunder and lighting and then finally some rain. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

No hack or cyber attack but hardware glitch: National cyber security chief

'There is no hacking or cyber attack,' Rai, who heads the cyber security unit, said. (Photo: Representational | File)

Ayodhya case more important than polygamy, SC told

A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. (Photo: AFP/File)

Cats, dogs, snakes uniting to face Modi: Amit Shah mocks Oppn's anti-BJP front

BJP president Amit Shah made the statement while addressing party workers in Mumbai to mark the party's founding day. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)

Party who imposed Emergency questioning freedom of expression: Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, 'There was a time when the BJP had only two MPs. Now, we are in power in 21 states thanks to the ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ mantra of our government.' (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham