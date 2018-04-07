Former Telugu Desam MP Nama Nageshwar Rao accused of adultery

Hyderabad: A criminal case was registered against the ex-TDP MP, Nama Nageshwar Rao at the Jubilee Hills police station on Friday by a person named C.K. Ramakrishnan who alleged that the former MP has been having an extramarital affair with his wife, Sujatha Ramakrishnan, since 2013. Ramakrishnan has been reportedly residing in the US since 1992. “His wife Sujatha returned to Hyderabad in 2014. Rao used to occasionally visit her at her residence at Jubilee Hills Road number 45. Ramakrishnan further alleged that in October last year, Sujatha called him and told him that she is being threatened by Rao and his brother Seethaiah to divorce him and to begin a live-in relationship with Rao,” said the police inspector of Jubilee Hills, P. Chandra Shekar.

He added that Sujatha had even filed a case against Rao last October. According to sources, Ramakrishnan returned to Hyderabad two days ago and noticed that his wife was depressed. Upon inquiry, she confessed to him that she had been having an extramarital affair with the ex MP since 2013 and that of late, Rao and Seethaiah have been harassing her and even threatening her to divorce her husband.

Following Ramakrishnan’s complaint, the police registered a criminal case against Rao and Seethaiah under IPC Sections 497 (adultery), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. “We will gather all the evidence from the victim and complainant and examine them accordingly. The case is under investigation,” said the police inspector.