3 staff of Himachal school held for CBSE Class 12 Economics paper leak

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 7, 2018, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 5:26 pm IST
The three accused were brought to New Delhi from Una and after questioning they were arrested.
Centre superintendent Rakesh, clerk Amit and peon Ashok of DAV School in Himachal Pradesh's Una district were arrested by the Crime Branch. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday arrested three staff members of a school in Himachal Pradesh in connection to the leak of CBSE Class 12 Economics question paper.  

Centre superintendent Rakesh, clerk Amit and peon Ashok of DAV School in Himachal Pradesh's Una district were arrested by the Crime Branch, a senior Delhi Police officer confirmed.

 

The three accused were brought to the national capital from Una and after questioning they were arrested, the officer said.

Investigation into the case had revealed that a hand written copy of the Economics paper was leaked through Whatsapp, a day before the examination on March 26.

On March 30, the CBSE announced that it would re-conduct the Class 12 Economics examination throughout the country on April 25.

On April 1, one Board official was suspended and three people were arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch, including two teachers of a private school, for their involvement in the leak of the Class 12 paper.

The three accused,  Rishabh (29) and Rohit (26), both of whom were teachers at a private school in Bawana’s Mother Khajani Convent School and Tauqeer (26), a tutor at a private coaching centre were arrested, the police said.

The CBSE announced a re-examination for CBSE's Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics after it emerged that the question papers for this year's paper were allegedly leaked.

Union education secretary Anil Swarup said that re-exam for Class 12 will be held on April 25 but a decision on CBSE re-exam for Class 10 would be taken later. However, it was later decided re-exam of Class 10 paper would not be held as CBSE did not find any trend that the leak would have any impact on the examination.

The Mathematics exam of Class X was held on March 28 while Class 12 Economics exam was held on March 26.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: cbse, cbse paper leak, class 12 economics paper leak, delhi police crime branch
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




