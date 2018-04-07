12-yr-old girl jumps off 4 storeyed building to evade sexual assualt, saved

A 12-year-old girl jumped from a four-storey building to escape a man who allegedly sexually assaulted her. (Representational Image)

The girl fell into a makeshift safety net made from cloth that auto workers were using to cover an auto-rickshaw below.

She is now recovering in a hospital.

The girl's dramatic escape took place on the outskirts of the financial capital, Mumbai, a DailyMail report said.

The man was earlier spotted by rickshaw workers asking the girl for directions to a nearby building that was still under construction, reports said.

Apparently, he then persuaded her to accompany him to the address where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Auto-rickshaw drivers soon spotted her sitting on a narrow ledge four storeys above the street when one of her slippers fell near them.

Not sure whether she was intending to take her own life, they used a cloth they were working with, fashioned it into a safety net, and urged her to jump into it.

While she jumped to safety, but the net gave way at the last moment and the girl hit the concrete, breaking a bone in her back.

A police inspector later told her rescuers that the girl had reported her jump was a desperate bid to escape from the clutches of the man.

Police are hunting the suspect, who is facing assault and kidnapping charges and the CCTV footage from security cameras in the near vicinity.