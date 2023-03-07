  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 07 Mar 2023 Not associated with ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Not associated with TD’s skill dev. project: Siemens

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Mar 7, 2023, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2023, 1:35 pm IST
Sources said the CID, as part of the investigation, wrote to Siemens which sent its representatives to convey that it was never associated with the project. –– Photo by Arrangement
 Sources said the CID, as part of the investigation, wrote to Siemens which sent its representatives to convey that it was never associated with the project. –– Photo by Arrangement

Vijayawada: In a major embarrassment to the principal opposition Telugu Desam, multinational industrial giant Siemens informed the state government that it was never associated with the controversial skill development project launched with great fanfare by then chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh who was the IT minister in the previous regime.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) which has already been probing into the financial irregularities in implementing the project is said to have traced the hawala route through which at least ₹240 crore was allegedly siphoned off.

According to official sources, Arja Srikanth, a senior railway official who was handling the project on deputation to the state, is likely to face serious action in the next few days along with other key people who the CID found to have been involved in the hawala transactions.

The TD government announced that Siemens had agreed to provide 90 per cent of the ₹3,300-crore project as grant-in-aid and released ₹370 crore (including taxes) towards the 10 per cent contribution from the state. However, while issuing the GO for release of the state’s contribution, the Naidu government, it is alleged, deliberately avoided mentioning the grant-in-aid of Siemens.

Sources said the CID, as part of the investigation, wrote to Siemens which sent its representatives to convey that it was never associated with the project. It also informed the state that one of its top employees in the Indian subsidiary Suman Bose indulged in activities that were taken up without the knowledge of the parent company. The CID found that Bose and Vikas Kanvikar of Digital Tech, another private company involved in the project, diverted the funds released by the state government to shell companies like Elite Computers, Skiller India Pvt Ltd, Knowledge Podium, ETA Greens and Kedans Partner.

“Interestingly, the ACB received a detailed complaint from a whistleblower in 2016 about the project but officials responsible for the irregularities erased all traces including files,” sources pointed out.

Another interesting factor is that it was the Goods and Services Tax (GST) intelligence wing that first detected irregularities before the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government took up investigation. “The shell companies received funds along with GST but did not remit the same to the taxmen,” sources said adding that the funds were routed out through hawala channels.

...
Tags: vijayawada news, andhra pradesh state skill development, crime investigation department (cid) of the ap police, nara lokesh, chandrababu naidu, scam in apsdc, seimens never associated with controversial skill development project
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha directed NHAI officials to expedite pending road works on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway near Budanoor of Mandya during an inspection. (Photo By Arrangement)

All set for inauguration of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK’s Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders and leaders of the Indian Overseas Congress at the Grand Committee Room, UK Parliament, in London, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

BJP likes to believe it will be in power 'eternally', but that's not the case: Rahul

A file picture of Lokayukta trapping of BJP MLA’s son Prashanth Madal in Bengaluru last Thursday.

BJP MLA gets interim anticipatory bail in bribery case

Telangana BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash. (Photo By Arrangement)

Action against K Kavitha is now imminent: Subhash



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma-led coalition ministry sworn in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with newly sworn-in members of the Council of Ministers of Meghalaya as Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and newly sworn-in Chief Minister Conrad Sangma look on, at a ceremony in Shillong, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Meghalaya, Nagaland CMs to take oath today, PM to attend swearing-in ceremony

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and Meghalaya NPP chief Conrad Sangma (ANI)

CBI questions Rabri Devi, Opposition parties attack government

Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with further probe in the land for jobs scam case, in Patna, Monday, (PTI Photo

BJP set to launch mega Yatra, cover 8,000 km as campaign heat picks up in Karnataka

BJP National President JP Nadda. (PTI Photo)

Remarks against PM: SC extends interim bail of Congress leader Pawan Khera till Mar 3

Congress leader Pawan Khera. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->