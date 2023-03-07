  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 07 Mar 2023 Meghalaya: Conrad Sa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma-led coalition ministry sworn in

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 7, 2023, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2023, 1:29 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with newly sworn-in members of the Council of Ministers of Meghalaya as Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and newly sworn-in Chief Minister Conrad Sangma look on, at a ceremony in Shillong, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with newly sworn-in members of the Council of Ministers of Meghalaya as Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and newly sworn-in Chief Minister Conrad Sangma look on, at a ceremony in Shillong, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Shillong: NPP leader Conrad Sangma was sworn in as chief minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday along with 11 members of his council of ministers.

Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, both from the NPP, took oath as deputy chief ministers, underlining the strength of the regional party in the rainbow coalition which has come to power.

BJP's Alexander Laloo Hek, UDP's Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, and Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP also took oath as ministers.

In all seven other MLAs from the National People's Party (NPP), two from the UDP and one each from BJP and HSPDP were also administered the oath of secrecy as members in Sangma's cabinet by Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit attended the swearing in ceremony as did PJP president J P Nadda.

Interestingly the saffron party had described Sangma's government as most corrupt in the run up to the election but was the among the first parties to strike a post election deal to set up a government in the northeastern state.

Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon and A T Mondal were among those from the NPP who were sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

The NPP-led alliance has 45 MLAs including 26 from NPP and two from the BJP.

On Monday, 58 newly elected MLAs were sworn in as members of the assembly with pro-tem speaker Timothy D Shira administering the oath of office and secrecy to them. 

...
Tags: meghalaya chief minister conrad sangma, npp leader conrad sangma, meghalaya coalition government
Location: India, Meghalaya


Latest From Nation

Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha directed NHAI officials to expedite pending road works on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway near Budanoor of Mandya during an inspection. (Photo By Arrangement)

All set for inauguration of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK’s Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders and leaders of the Indian Overseas Congress at the Grand Committee Room, UK Parliament, in London, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

BJP likes to believe it will be in power 'eternally', but that's not the case: Rahul

A file picture of Lokayukta trapping of BJP MLA’s son Prashanth Madal in Bengaluru last Thursday.

BJP MLA gets interim anticipatory bail in bribery case

Telangana BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash. (Photo By Arrangement)

Action against K Kavitha is now imminent: Subhash



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Meghalaya, Nagaland CMs to take oath today, PM to attend swearing-in ceremony

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and Meghalaya NPP chief Conrad Sangma (ANI)

CBI questions Rabri Devi, Opposition parties attack government

Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with further probe in the land for jobs scam case, in Patna, Monday, (PTI Photo

BJP set to launch mega Yatra, cover 8,000 km as campaign heat picks up in Karnataka

BJP National President JP Nadda. (PTI Photo)

Remarks against PM: SC extends interim bail of Congress leader Pawan Khera till Mar 3

Congress leader Pawan Khera. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Elderly woman accused of killing son-in-law walks free on benefit of doubt

(Representional Image: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->