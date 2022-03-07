Nation Current Affairs 07 Mar 2022 SHE Teams Addl. DCP ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SHE Teams Addl. DCP Sirisha Raghavendra city’s ‘best cop’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Mar 7, 2022, 2:08 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2022, 7:08 am IST
According to the National Crime Record Board (NCRB) Hyderabad city is the safest city for women in the entire country
Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mahmood Ali felicitate SHE Teams Addl. DCP Sirisha Raghavendra in Hyderabad (DC)
 Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mahmood Ali felicitate SHE Teams Addl. DCP Sirisha Raghavendra in Hyderabad (DC)

HYDERABAD: Additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of SHE Teams C. Sirisha Raghavendra was honoured as the city’s ‘best police officer’ by minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Sunday. According to the National Crime Record Board (NCRB) Hyderabad city is the safest city for women in the entire country.

A BTech (electronics and communication) student of JNTU who worked in Europe for four years with Wipro and Nokia, Raghavendra returned to India and joined the police.

 

She was posted as DSP in Vikarabad and Sangareddy and joined the SHE Team in 2021.

“I love my job. It’s a pleasure as I get an opportunity to resolve issues related to women and college girls and aged women for which I am grateful to the state government and my senior officials,” she said. “After being posted in the SHE Team and interacting with several women, I attended every case and spoke to women victims in person and also took stringent action on the accused,” she said. 

SHE Teams have identified 450 hotspots that include colleges, metro and bus stations, temples, parks and wine shops where more than 100 SHE Teams cops move about, incognito and wearing hidden cameras. During the last 13 months, SHE Team has booked 8,000 cases against people found exploiting women in various issues.

 

Tags: she team dcp felicitated, talasani srinivas yadav, sirisha raghavendra, hyderabad safest city for women
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


