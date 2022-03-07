Nation Current Affairs 07 Mar 2022 Russia-Ukraine crisi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Russia-Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to speak to President Vladimir Putin

PTI
Published Mar 7, 2022, 11:04 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2022, 11:10 am IST
The telephonic talks will follow Modi's scheduled conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (PTI file photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon, official sources said.

The telephonic talks will follow Modi's scheduled conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

 

Modi's interaction with the two leaders comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from Ukraine, facing attack from Russia.

Modi had spoken to Putin earlier too when the war began.

...
Tags: russia-ukraine crisis, russia-ukraine standoff, russia-ukraine war, russia ukraine tensions, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

FILE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in Glasgow. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi speaks to Ukraine's Zelensky, asks support in evacuation of Indians from Sumy

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget session: TDP's noisy protest mars Governor's address

Puri reached Delhi on Monday along with the last batch of the evacuated Indians. (Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)

Hardeep Singh Puri reaches Delhi with last batch of students from Budapest

The Supreme Court of India. (Photo: ANI/File)

SC to hear on Mar 11 plea of Malayalam news channel against Centre's bar on telecast



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India logs 4,362 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since May 2020

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Operation Ganga: Flight carrying 160 students evacuated from Ukraine reaches Delhi

Indian students, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, arrive at the IGI airport, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Death toll in J-K grenade attack climbs to two

A Kashmiri woman injured in a grenade explosion arrives for treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP/Mukhtar Khan)

One killed, 34 injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Security personnel stand guard after a grenade attack by militants at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Five die as BSF jawan opens fire in Amritsar camp

A Border Security Force jawan being shifted from Guru Nanak Dev hospital, after a colleague allegedly open fired at a force camp in Amritsar district, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->