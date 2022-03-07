Nation Current Affairs 07 Mar 2022 No fresh case of COV ...
No fresh case of COVID-19 reported in Puducherry

Published Mar 7, 2022, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2022, 1:18 pm IST
The active cases stood at 28 with three patients undergoing treatment in hospitals
 A health worker checks swab samples collected for RTPCR test to detect COVID-19 at a government hospital. (Photo: AP)

Puducherry: The Union Territory of Puducherry reported zero fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday with the overall tally remaining unchanged at 1,65,745.

In a release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said all the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam reported zero cases of the viral infection out of a total 157 samples tested across the UT.

 

The active cases stood at 28 with three patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 25 patients recovering in home quarantine.

Eleven patients recovered and were discharged while the count of overall recoveries in the UT was 1,63,755, the Director said.

No new death due to COVID-19 was reported in the UT in the last 24 hours and the fatalities remained at 1,962.

The test positivity rate was also zero while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent, respectively.

The health department has tested 22,20,570 samples so far and has found 18,65,362 out of them to be negative.

 

The department has administered 15,96,951 doses comprising 9,32,278 first doses, 6,52,024 second doses and 12,649 booster doses.

In the meanwhile, a spokesman of the health department told PTI that with zero cases it would indicate that the infection spread was probably on the wane in the Union Territory.

He said people should, however, not lower their guard as the public should play a proactive role and adopt the necessary safety protocols as prescribed by authorities. "The health department is doing the testing of people approaching the health institutions with complaints of cold, cough and other complaints," the spokesman said.

 

