Nation Current Affairs 07 Mar 2022 India logs 4,362 new ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India logs 4,362 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since May 2020

PTI
Published Mar 7, 2022, 10:58 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2022, 11:00 am IST
The death toll has climbed to 5,15,102 with 66 fresh fatalities
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India has recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 cases since May 17, 2020, at 4,362, which took the total tally to 4,29,67,315, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,15,102 with 66 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The country on May 17, 2020, had recorded 4,987 new cases.

The active COVID-19 cases in the country has dipped to 54,118 and comprised 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 5,324 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,23,98,095, while the case fatality rate has been recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 178.90 crore.

 

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.73 per cent, according to the ministry.

A total of 6,12,926 tests were conducted on Sunday and the total tests conducted till now are 77,34,37,172.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.

The 66 new fatalities include 44 from Kerala.

A total of 5,15,102 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,740 from Maharashtra, 66,180 from Kerala, 39,991 from Karnataka, 38,015 from Tamil Nadu, 26,134 from Delhi, 23,475 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,180 from West Bengal.

 

The ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

...
Tags: india covid deaths, india covid handling, india covid recovery, india covid second wave, india covid third wave
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget session: TDP's noisy protest mars Governor's address

Puri reached Delhi on Monday along with the last batch of the evacuated Indians. (Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)

Hardeep Singh Puri reaches Delhi with last batch of students from Budapest

The Supreme Court of India. (Photo: ANI/File)

SC to hear on Mar 11 plea of Malayalam news channel against Centre's bar on telecast

People celebrate the Holi festival at Ramanreti Ashram, near Mathura. (Photo: PTI)

Month long Holi celebration begins in Mathura



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Operation Ganga: Flight carrying 160 students evacuated from Ukraine reaches Delhi

Indian students, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, arrive at the IGI airport, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Death toll in J-K grenade attack climbs to two

A Kashmiri woman injured in a grenade explosion arrives for treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP/Mukhtar Khan)

One killed, 34 injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Security personnel stand guard after a grenade attack by militants at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Five die as BSF jawan opens fire in Amritsar camp

A Border Security Force jawan being shifted from Guru Nanak Dev hospital, after a colleague allegedly open fired at a force camp in Amritsar district, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Phase 3 trial of Covovax approved

Permission granted for conducting a phase-3 clinical trial of Covid vaccine Covovax. (Representational image: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->