Nation Current Affairs 07 Mar 2022 Hardeep Singh Puri r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hardeep Singh Puri reaches Delhi with last batch of students from Budapest

ANI
Published Mar 7, 2022, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2022, 12:50 pm IST
Over the past week, more than 16,000 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'
Puri reached Delhi on Monday along with the last batch of the evacuated Indians. (Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)
 Puri reached Delhi on Monday along with the last batch of the evacuated Indians. (Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri returned from Hungary on Monday along with the last batch of 6711 stranded Indian students from Budapest after overseeing the 'Operation Ganga' launched by the government to bring back people from war-torn Ukraine.

Puri reached Delhi on Monday along with the last batch of the evacuated Indians.

 

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister expressed happiness, saying youngsters of the country can now reach their respective home places and be united with their parents and families.

"Delighted to reach Delhi with the last batch of our 6711 students from Budapest. There is joy, enthusiasm & relief as youngsters reach home & will soon be with their parents & families. Deeply privileged to be of help," Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

Over the past week, more than 16,000 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'.

 

Barring Kharkiv and Sumy, almost all Indians from the remaining regions of Ukraine have been evacuated.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine said, "Despite shelling, roadblocks, diversions and other major adversities, food and water continued to be delivered to Pisochyn, in whatever quantities and means available."

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

...
Tags: indians in ukraine, hardeep singh puri, ukraine evacuation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget session: TDP's noisy protest mars Governor's address

The Supreme Court of India. (Photo: ANI/File)

SC to hear on Mar 11 plea of Malayalam news channel against Centre's bar on telecast

People celebrate the Holi festival at Ramanreti Ashram, near Mathura. (Photo: PTI)

Month long Holi celebration begins in Mathura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (PTI file photo)

Russia-Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to speak to President Vladimir Putin



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Russia-Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to speak to President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (PTI file photo)

SC to hear on Mar 11 plea of Malayalam news channel against Centre's bar on telecast

The Supreme Court of India. (Photo: ANI/File)

India logs 4,362 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since May 2020

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Month long Holi celebration begins in Mathura

People celebrate the Holi festival at Ramanreti Ashram, near Mathura. (Photo: PTI)

Death toll in J-K grenade attack climbs to two

A Kashmiri woman injured in a grenade explosion arrives for treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP/Mukhtar Khan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->