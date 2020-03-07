Nation Current Affairs 07 Mar 2020 Telangana demands sc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana demands screening of domestic passengers coming from coronavirus-hit places

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 7, 2020, 8:02 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2020, 8:58 am IST
Health minister Etala Rajender wants screening of people coming from Delhi, Rajasthan, UP
Visitors wear masks as prevention against coronavirus at Gandhi Hospital, in Hyderabad. (PTI)
Hyderabad: Domestic passengers who are coming from Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh must also be screened for coronavirus, stated Telangana health minister Etala Rajendra in a video-conference.

With these states also reporting Covid-19 positive cases, the risk of transmission has led to the demand that there must be screening at airports for domestic passengers too.

 

But the central government stated that since it is not a ‘local transmission’ yet, creating panic is not going to help.

They have asked the Telangana government to be alert, and if required they will facilitate local screening too.

Meanwhile, South Central Railway has alerted its medical teams to check people who report very sick. They are also going to display education information about the symptoms and the need to self-report to the station officials.

A separate isolation ward is also going to be created in zonal railway hospitals and six divisional hospitals.

Private bus service providers are giving masks and hand sanitizers to passengers. They are keen that people use the road transport mode and have decided to provide protective gear. People are scared and not using any mode of transport until and unless it is urgent. This has hit businesses in a big way.

...
Tags: etala rajender, telangana, coronavirus, screening
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


