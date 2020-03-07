Nation Current Affairs 07 Mar 2020 Mata Amritanandamayi ...
Mata Amritanandamayi stops giving daily darshan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 7, 2020, 9:15 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2020, 9:15 am IST
Entry of visitors to Amritanandamayi Math in Kollam stopped due to coronavirus restrictions.
Mata Amritanandamayi.
Kochi: Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi has stopped giving daily darshan, until further notice, due to the coronavirus scare sweeping the country.

According to the Amritanandamayi Math, the daily darshan of the spiritual leader at her ashram in Kollam has been stopped due to stringent restrictions imposed by the health authorities.

 

Hundreds of devotees including foreign nationals visit and stay at the ashram to have a darshan of Mata Amritanandamayi.

Until further notice no visitors will be allowed in the ashram. The math has published a notice in this regard on its website.

...
