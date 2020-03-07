Nation Current Affairs 07 Mar 2020 India should be prep ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India should be prepared to fight the virus outbreak, says PM Modi

PTI
Published Mar 7, 2020, 6:29 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2020, 6:30 pm IST
Health officials have been instructed to plan for early testing and evacuation of Indians from Iran where 145 people have died so far
A medic official uses thermal screeing device on a passenger in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at an airport in Dibrugarh, Assam. PTI Photo
 A medic official uses thermal screeing device on a passenger in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at an airport in Dibrugarh, Assam. PTI Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the coronavirus situation in the country at a meeting with officials on Saturday and directed them to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care in case the disease spreads further.

At the meeting with all ministries and departments concerned, he said that in view of expert opinion, people should be advised to avoid mass gatherings as much as possible and made aware of the do's and don'ts.

 

While complimenting all departments for the work done so far, Modi stressed that as the coronavirus scenario evolves, India has to be prepared in its response.

"All departments should work in convergence and action should be initiated for creating awareness in community about the disease and the precautions to be taken," the prime minister was quoted as saying in an official statement.

"He exhorted the officers to identify the best practices for COVID-19 management from across the world and within the states, and ensure their adoption," it said.

The prime minister also highlighted the need for advanced and adequate planning, and timely response which is critical for managing this infectious disease.

According to the statement, the officials were instructed to plan for early testing and evacuation of Indians from Iran where, according to reports, 145 people have died so far due to COVID-19.

At the prime minister's review meeting, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan made a presentation about the current scenario and action taken by Health Ministry and other supporting ministries regarding preparedness and response to COVID-19.

She emphasised on the core areas of surveillance at the point of entry and community, laboratory support, hospital preparedness, logistics and risk communication.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, his deputy Ashwini Kumar Choubey, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Niti Ayog member Vinod Paul, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, and secretaries of health, pharma, civil aviation, MEA, health research, home, shipping, NDMA and others.

While Vardhan emphasised on the need for effective coordination with states for timely response, Niti Ayog Member Vinod Paul stressed on increasing surge capacity for hospitalization. The request obtained for evacuation of Indians from Iran was also highlighted at the meeting.

...
Tags: pm modi, mr narendra modi, coronavirus outbreak, covid 19 india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

An official uses a thermal screening device on tourists, in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, at Junagarh fort in Bikaner, Rajasthan (PTI)

Barring two, all suspected Covid 19 cases test negative in Rajasthan

assengers wear masks as preventive against coronavirus, at NSCBI Airport, in Kolkata (PTI)

Flight brings swabs of Indians from Iran to check coronavirus infection

S.Jaishankar, External affairs minister (PTI)

Jaishankar hits out at those criticising CAA

The last case of bird flu was reported in the state in 2016 (PTI)

Kerala's two farms report cases of Avian flu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Hey meme makers, a cool tool for you: Unscreen removes background from GIFs, videos

You can insert any background you want after stripping the existing background of your video or GIF (Photo | Unscreen.com)
 

Anushka back in haunted house for Nishabdham

Anushka stars in Nishabdham
 

Nick Jonas celebrates his first Holi with Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai

The 'Sucker' singer shared two pictures and one video on his social media platforms in which he could be seen covered in colours. (Photo: ANI)
 

Motorola Razr, the smartphone avatar of the sexy 2000s flip phone, coming on March 16

The Motorola Razr is said to have great build quality and a seamless display and hits the right notes of nostalgia
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Barring two, all suspected Covid 19 cases test negative in Rajasthan

An official uses a thermal screening device on tourists, in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, at Junagarh fort in Bikaner, Rajasthan (PTI)

Flight brings swabs of Indians from Iran to check coronavirus infection

assengers wear masks as preventive against coronavirus, at NSCBI Airport, in Kolkata (PTI)

Covid19 not confirmed: Kerala Health Minister on Oman returnee’s death

KK Shailaja, Health Minister of Kerala (ANI)

Blocked Malayalam channels resume broadcast

Representational image

Government bans two Kerala-based channels over reporting on Delhi riots

Media One and Asianet News are Kerala-based news channels.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham