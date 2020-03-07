Barring two, all suspected Covid 19 cases test negative in Rajasthan

An official uses a thermal screening device on tourists, in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, at Junagarh fort in Bikaner, Rajasthan (PTI)

Jaipur: Barring those of an Italian couple, all the samples collected from suspected Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Rajasthan have tested negative, an official said on Saturday.

In the wake of two positive cases, the state government has also decided to conduct screening of every foreigner who visits the state.

Instructions have been issued to discontinue biometric attendance system in government offices and the use of breath analysers by traffic police till further orders.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh said 282 samples have been collected so far with 280 negative cases and two positive (of the Italian couple).

The couple is admitted at SMS Hospital in the city.

The senior official said the health department is on alert and all necessary measures have been taken to handle the situation.

After confirmation of novel coronavirus in the elderly Italian couple, who were a part of a tourist group that visited Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Jaipur from February 21 to 28, samples of those who came in contact with the affected couple were taken. The tests were found to be negative after confirmation from a laboratory test at SMS Medical College.

Meanwhile, Singh informed that all foreign nationals will be screened by teams of medical and health department in the state and if found with symptoms, they will be kept in an isolation ward of a hospital.

Railways and state roadways officials were asked to ensure that foreign nationals are screened in coordination with the health department.

Similarly, transport department officials were also asked to make sure that the foreigners who are travelling by road, through government and private vehicles, are screened.

Directions have been given to stop employees from registering their attendance through biometric system till further orders. Traffic police have also been asked to not use breath analysers, he said.

Private medical colleges and all major private hospitals were also asked to make arrangements for isolation wards.

The officer said public awareness about novel coronavirus was being created through a mobile caller tune and through garbage hoppers used in door-to-door collection.