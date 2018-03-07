search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana small wonder Agastya Jaiswal clears BA Journalism FY at age 11

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 7, 2018, 1:45 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2018, 1:45 am IST
Brother of the International Table Tennis Player Naina Jaiswal, his sister celebrated his examination results with him on Tuesday.
Naina Jaiswal congratulating her brother, Agastya Jaiswal.
Hyderabad: Agastya Jaiswal, the 11-year-old small wonder does it again by clearing his BA Mass Communication and Journalism 1st year examination with a SGPA of 6.11 Agastya is the first boy in Telangana to clear this examination at the age of  just 11 years and he is a student of St. Mary’s College, Yousufguda.

He was also the first boy in TS to pass his intermediate second year examination with 63 per cent at a very young age and also passed 10th at the age of 9 with a GPA of 7.5.   

 

The little genius’ study schedule is enough to make most parents very tense i.e. three to five hours of playing table tennis every day and preparing for exams only during holidays.

Agastya has proudly beaten his older sister Naina Jaiswal’s record for being the youngest journalism graduate in the country at the age of 13.

Agastya’s parents stated that they do not encourage the usage of smartphones which helped both their children focus better on their studies and they also ensured that the basics taught to their children was strong. 

Tags: agastya jaiswal, yousufguda, sgpa
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




