Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Syria remark draws flak

Hyderabad: Legal luminaries, Muslim religious scholars and political leaders have demanded that the Union of India should take action against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of Art of Living (AoL), for inciting the people with regard to the Babri Masjid and Ram Temple issue.

In an interview with a television channel on Monday, Ravi Shankar said that any delay in resolving the Ram temple issue could result in a Syria-like situation in India and the courts have to respect the majority opinion.

Justice B. Chandra Kumar, former judge of the Hyderabad High Court, says that it is unfortunate that the so-called spiritual guru instead of spreading brotherhood and peace is spreading hatred, and the Centre has to book a case against him for inciting the people.

Maintaining that the purpose of spiritualism is to spread happiness, peace and attain brotherhood, Justice Chandra Kumar said, “It is unfortunate that this self-proclaimed peace ambassador and spiritual guru is spreading hatred instead of spreading peace and harmony.”

Justice Chandra Kumar said that the courts will not deliver judgments by considering either minority or majority views as opinions.