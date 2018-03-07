School in Hyderabad plans lucky draw to push up admissions

Hyderabad: Lucky draws are generally held in which one can win a cycle or a cricket kit. However, now surprisingly, it is being conducted by a school in Hayathnagar to lure parents into seeking admission for their children.

Saritha Vidya Niketan School located in Padmavathi Colony is conducting the lucky draw. The management has put up a notice which reads, “Early admission – Lucky draw – Season 1. Renew your admission for the next academic year before March 27; get a chance to win the lucky draw.”

All those who enrol their children at the school are being given tokens, and the draw is scheduled to be held on March 23. While the admission and school fees run into lakhs of rupees, the school management thinks that parents can be tempted with gifts costing a few thousands.

For the students of KG to class V, the gifts to be won are a bicycle, a remote-controlled helicopter, a remote-controlled car, a Barbie doll, a teddy bear, and a book. And for the students of class VI to class X, the gifts to be won are a bicycle, a football, a book, a cricket kit, and a chess board.

Speaking about the notice by the school, a parent says, “The management put it up recently. It is intact and is likely to remain there until March 23. So far, no parent has taken any objection to it.”

However, some people think that the move is unethical on the school’s part. Child rights activist Achyuta Rao says, “It is a violation of the Right to Education Act. No parent or child must be attracted using prizes and schemes. Education and healthcare, are services, not businesses.” This has been brought to the notice of the District Education Office.