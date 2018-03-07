search on deccanchronicle.com
PM Modi expresses strong disapproval over incidents of statue vandalism

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 7, 2018, 10:33 am IST
PM Modi spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh who has ordered states to take strong action to check such incidents.
Statue of Lenin was razed down in Tripura (L), Periyar statue was defaced in Vellore (C), Syama Prasad Mookerjee's statue was defaced in Kolkata (R). (Photo: Twitter | PTI | ANI)
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his strong disapproval after the vandalism of statues in Tripura and Tamil Nadu. According to a government statement, the Prime Minister spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh who has ordered states to take strong action to check such incidents.

On Tuesday night, a statue of Dravidian icon and social reformer EVR Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, was vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Vellore. The incident came hours after BJP leader H Raja suggested it in his Facebook post responding to anger over a statue of Russian communist leader Vladimir Lenin being pulled down in Tripura.

 

Also Read: Hours after BJP leader's Facebook post, Periyar statue vandalised in Vellore​

On Wednesday morning, a bust of BJP icon Syama Prasad Mookerjee was blackened and its features smashed with a hammer in Kolkata’s Keoratola crematorium. The location is not far from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of the BJP's predecessor Jana Sangh.

A hand-written message placed under Syama Prasad Mookerjee's statue which was defaced roughly read: "...We have the strength to recreate, We know we can redesign because we have broken/ Since we have created dreams after dreams, we now are businessmen of dreams." 

Kolkata police detained five supporters of a Left-wing group called Radical for the alleged vandalism. Photos from Kolkata showed a part of the bust's damaged as though it had been hit by stones.

West Bengal BJP condemned the barbaric act. "We demand very strong action against culprits," said Sayantan Basu, West Bengal BJP’s General Secretary.

The chain of vandalism started after statues of Lenin were demolished in Tripura on Monday evening, allegedly by workers of the BJP, which have defeated the 25-year-long rule of the Left in the northeastern state in the recent assembly election. The results of the polls were announced on Saturday.

Responding to the outrage over the Lenin statues being razed, BJP leader H Raja declared that Periyar statues in Tamil Nadu could be next.

"Who is Lenin and what is the connection between Lenin and India? What connection has India with Communists? Lenin's statue has been removed in Tripura. Today it is Lenin's statue in Tripura, tomorrow it will be the statue of caste fanatic EVR Ramasamy," said the post, which the BJP leader deleted and later disowned after a huge backlash in Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, H Raja "expressed regret" for his post and said, "Vandalising Periyar statues unacceptable. Facebook administration had posted that message without my permission. My intention was not to hurt anyone."

Two men, who were in inebriated condition, have been arrested for vandalising the statue at a municipal corporation office in Vellore. 

"One man is a BJP member and another CPI worker, both drunk," the police said.

Tags: narendra modi, rajnath singh, statue vandalism, lenin statue periyar statue, syama prasad mookerjee statue
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro reportedly facing an issue

The Xioami Redmi Note 5 Pro is a low-cost phone and offers good value for money.
 

International Women's Day: Here are skincare tips to help exude confidence

Here are beauty tips to help celebrate International Women's Day. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kedar Jadhav reveals the one MS Dhoni move that made him a different player

"I firmly believe that I became a different player after Dhoni bhai asked me to bowl in international cricket. I hadn't even dreamt until then that I could bowl and pick wickets for India," said Kedar Jadhav. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sourav Ganguly, 'dada' of Indian cricket, joins LinkedIn

Ganguly will now be part of the LinkedIn Influencer Program that includes an illustrious list of names such as Narendra Modi, Bill Gates, Richard Branson among others.
 

International Women's Day: Female achievers felicitated in Hyderabad

Speaking about it, Miss India Mannat Singh said, "I wish everyone a happy women's day in advance."
 

Flying cab technology could be ready within decade: Porsche

The "pop.up next" concept by Audi, Airbus and Italdsign is pictured here. (Photo: Airbus)
