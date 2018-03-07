search on deccanchronicle.com
No special category status for Andhra Pradesh, says Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Mar 7, 2018, 12:32 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2018, 12:41 am IST
Union finance ministry sources said that the Central government will implement the special package which was announced earlier.
Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Hyderabad: Flicking aside the protests and pressures that the Telugu Desam has exerted inside and outside Parliament to force the Centre to accede to its demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh, the Central government on Tuesday made it clear that this demand will not be met.

Sources in the Union finance ministry said such decisions cannot be taken based on sentiments, and to extend incentives to industries is also not possible.

 

Special Category Status essentially means additional Central assistance and tax concessions for states that are deemed, for various reasons, to require this assistance.

Telugu Desam MPs have been disrupting work in both houses of Parliament for the last two days on this issue, and AP finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and his team have discussed the special category issue with Union finance Minister Arun Jaitley. But this has not influenced the Union government to do a rethink and now the very alliance between the TD and the BJP stands in jeopardy.

Union finance ministry sources said that the Central government will implement the special package which was announced earlier.

