KCR, Mamata Banerjee? Third Front chief a tough choice

Hyderabad: Who will lead the Third Front which is yet to be born? The leading contenders are Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Both are firebrand politicians and have experience in leading political agitations. Both are self- made politicians. Mamata Banerjee routed the 34-year-old CPM government in West Bengal and KCR achieved the four-decade-old demand of a separate Telangana state.

As yet, though, the Front mooted by Mr Rao just three days ago has to get off the ground.

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Shibu Soren who came out in support of the proposal, has already changed his mind and said that AICC president Rahul Gandhi has given them his word that the elections in the state will be fought under the leadership of Mr Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.