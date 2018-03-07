search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hours after BJP leader's Facebook post, Periyar statue vandalised in Vellore

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 7, 2018, 9:58 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2018, 9:58 am IST
The glasses and nose of the statue of Periyar, located inside Tirupattur corporation office, were damaged in the attack.
Two drunk men vandalised a Periyar statue in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district on Tuesday night. (Photo: (Twitter Screengrab | Unofficial Sususwamy @swamv39)
 Two drunk men vandalised a Periyar statue in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district on Tuesday night. (Photo: (Twitter Screengrab | Unofficial Sususwamy @swamv39)

Vellore: Hours after BJP leader H Raja threatened that statues of Dravidian icon and social reformer EVR Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, too would be pulled down,  two drunk men vandalised a Periyar statue in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district on Tuesday night.

The incident follows the razing of a statue of Russian communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin in Tripura

 

According to reports, the statue of Periyar, social reformer and founder of Dravidian movement, located inside the Tirupattur corporation office, was targeted around 9 pm. The glasses and nose of the statue were damaged in the attack.

A senior district police officer said that two people, identified as Muthuraman and Francis, damaged the bust at Tirupattur in an inebriated state.

The duo have been arrested, the police said, adding that while Muthuraman was suspected to be a BJP worker, Francis is believed to be a CPI activist.

It was in Tripura, where BJP won the recent assembly elections, that the first incident of a statue being razed surfaced. 

Following BJP’s win where the patyu ended the 25-year-long rule of the Left in the northeastern state, two statues of Lenin were found demolished, allegedly by workers of the BJP.

Also Read: Poll aftermath: Lenin statue knocked down in Tripura, Rajnath intervenes

BJP leader H Raja said in a Facebook post in Tamil said, "Who is Lenin and what is the connection between Lenin and India? What connection India has with Communists? Today Lenin's statue removed in Tripura, tomorrow it will be the statue of EV Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu."

Also Read: BJP leader H Raja deletes post warning Periyar statue will be pulled down too​

While the post was subsequently deleted by H Raja, it drew condemnation from several political parties in the state. Political parties including DMK, MDMK and the Left lashed out at Raja, a BJP National Secretary, with DMK Working President M K Stalin leading the charge seeking his detention under the 'Goondas Act'.

BJP's Raja was referring to the pulling down of a statue of communist icon Lenin by some persons using an excavator machine at Belonia in South Tripura district, days after the BJP defeated CPI (M) in the closely fought assembly polls.

The CPI(M) has held BJP workers responsible for pulling down the statue of Lenin.

Raja has reportedly said someone else had inadvertently posted it on his page.

BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan had distanced the party from the controversial remarks.

Statues of Communist icons like Lenin, the Chinese revolutionary Mao, and German revolutionary socialist Marx, were installed in states like West Bengal, Kerala and Tripura, where the Left was in power.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: evr ramasamy, periyar, periyar statue razed down, h raja
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Vellore


Related Stories

BJP leader H Raja deletes post warning Periyar statue will be pulled down too


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro reportedly facing an issue

The Xioami Redmi Note 5 Pro is a low-cost phone and offers good value for money.
 

International Women’s Day: Here are skincare tips to help exude confidence

Here are beauty tips to help celebrate International Women's Day. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kedar Jadhav reveals the one MS Dhoni move that made him a different player

"I firmly believe that I became a different player after Dhoni bhai asked me to bowl in international cricket. I hadn't even dreamt until then that I could bowl and pick wickets for India," said Kedar Jadhav. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sourav Ganguly, 'dada' of Indian cricket, joins LinkedIn

Ganguly will now be part of the LinkedIn Influencer Program that includes an illustrious list of names such as Narendra Modi, Bill Gates, Richard Branson among others.
 

International Women's Day: Female achievers felicitated in Hyderabad

Speaking about it, Miss India Mannat Singh said, "I wish everyone a happy women's day in advance."
 

Flying cab technology could be ready within decade: Porsche

The "pop.up next" concept by Audi, Airbus and Italdsign is pictured here. (Photo: Airbus)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India engaging with Aus, Japan, US to ensure freedom of navigation: Gen Rawat

'We were the original founders of the Non-Aligned Movement. Instead of going for alliances, we have had engagement with various countries,' said General Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

Taking Hennur Road to KIA? Beware, air pockets ahead!

With traffic towards Kempegowda International Airport rising, the government has finally come up with an alternative road to it, but the Public Works Department, which has spent crores building it, has neither widened the narrow stretch from Mylanahalli to the airport via Begur, which is only 30 feet wide, nor ensured easier traffic flow at Kannur, Byrathi and Chikkagubbi.

Bengaluru’s first 3-D map to harness solar energy

A helicopter equipped with Light Detection and Ranging system.

Saving wildlife: Karnataka says no to lifting Bandipur night life ban

A file picture of vehicles lined up at a checkpost at Wayanad in Kerala waiting for the night travel ban to be over.

Not 1, but 2 Lenin statues demolished in Tripura; CPM, TMC blame BJP

A five-foot high fibre glass statue of Lenin was toppled at Belonia on Monday, while a smaller figure was razed at Sabroom two days ago. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham