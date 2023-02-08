  
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi condoles Turkey earthquake deaths, recollects 2001 Gujarat tragedy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 8, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
NEW DELHI: Recalling the 2001 Bhuj earthquake in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting here on Tuesday, expressed his condolences to the victims of the deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and informed MPs about the assistance to the earthquake-hit countries by India.

The PM got emotional while recalling the tragedy that jolted his home state in 2001 as he spoke of the various challenges faced during rescue and relief efforts and said he could relate with what has happened in the Middle East nations.

With the general election a little more than a year away, Modi also asked BJP leaders to avoid any complacency as he reiterated they should continue with “dialogue and connect” with people in their constituencies.

Modi also said the recent Union Budget has “something for every section of society” and asserted that the interests of the poor “have been at the centre of every Budget presented by his government” since 2014.

Addressing the first parliamentary party meeting after the Union Budget was presented in Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the PM said “no one is calling it a ‘chunavi Budget’ (Budget influenced by polls) even though it was the last full-fledged one before next year’s Lok Sabha elections”. Overall development and the interests of every section of society had driven the Budget proposals, he added.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, quoting the PM, said: “Even those who are ideologically opposed to the BJP have welcomed the Budget.” The PM asked the members to inform their constituents, including the poor and middle class, about the relevant aspects of the Budget. Recalling his electoral experiences as chief minister of Gujarat, Modi said when work is recognised by people, there is nothing like anti-incumbency.

He stressed that the Budget had got wide acceptance and the proposals managed to meet the expectations of different sections of society in a country of over 130 crore people.

Modi also asked the MPs, especially those from the cities, to organise sports meets, noting that there is a view that youngsters in urban centres are not much involved in sports.

In his address, Modi said India had organised about 20 G-20-related events at different places so far and the foreign guests have appreciated the way they were conducted.

