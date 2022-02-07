Nation Current Affairs 07 Feb 2022 Udupi college allows ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Udupi college allows students wearing Hijab - but to be seated in separate classrooms

ANI
Published Feb 7, 2022, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2022, 1:14 pm IST
Earlier in the day, two persons were arrested for carrying a knife near the protesting students
Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district. (Photo: PTI)
 Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district. (Photo: PTI)

Udupi: After days of protest, students wearing Hijab have been allowed to enter the campus of Government PU College on Monday in Kundapura area of Udupi district in Karnataka. However, such students will be seated in separate classrooms, informed the school administration.

"The situation is under control in Kundapura, and students are being allowed to come to the colleges and the campus even if they're wearing Hijab. There is no law and order situation in Kundapur," said ST Siddalingappa, Additional Superintendent of Police, Udupi.

 

Students were protesting near the campus after they were allegedly denied entry for wearing Hijab into Government PU College on Friday.

Earlier in the day, two persons were arrested for carrying a knife near the protesting students, said the police official.

"Two persons have been arrested, and three others are absconding. We are trying to trace them. One of them was in possession of a knife. They are not locals, and hail from Gangolli. They have been sent to judicial custody. The case is under investigation," said Siddalingappa.

 

The pre-University education board on Saturday had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

...
Tags: hijab ban, hijab row, karnataka hijab row
Location: India, Karnataka, Udupi


Latest From Nation

A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive organised students aged above 18 years of age, at a Government Degree College in Bangalore. (Photo: AFP)

Aadhaar not mandatory on CoWIN portal for Covid vaccination, Centre to Supreme Court

Loyola College students during their protest urging the Central government to ban NEET in Chennai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Both DMK, Congress seeking political gains on NEET issue: AIADMK

Actor Dileep arrives at the Crime Branch office Kalamassery in Kochi, Sunday, Jan 23, 2022, in connection with a case registered against him and five others for allegedly threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017. (Photo: PTI/File)

Actress assault case: Actor Dileep granted anticipatory bail by Kerala High Court

A health worker takes swab sample of a woman to conduct a Covid-19 coronavirus screening at an open ground in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

India logs 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases, 895 more deaths



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased in Andhra's road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo:AP)

India logs 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases, 895 more deaths

A health worker takes swab sample of a woman to conduct a Covid-19 coronavirus screening at an open ground in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

DCGI nod to single-shot Sputnik Light Covid vaccine for emergency use

Sputnik Light Covid vaccine. (Photo: Sputnik V)

PM Modi to visit Mumbai to pay last respects to Lata Mangeskhar

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP/File)

'My interactions with her will remain unforgettable': PM Modi on Lata Mangeshkar

Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure, doctors informed. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->