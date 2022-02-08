CM to hold public meets in districts from February 11

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is all set to address a dozen public meetings in the districts in a month starting February 11.

According to party sources, the draft itinerary of his visits to districts has already been submitted to the Chief Minister which has been approved with minor changes.

Sources said the main purpose of the Chief Minister’s public meetings was to highlight the BJP-led Central government's 'discrimination' towards Telangana in allocation of funds and projects besides the achievements of the TRS government in the past eight years. The Chief Minister will address public meetings after launching development programmes in districts in addition to inauguration of the newly constructed Integrated district collectorate complexes and TRS district party offices. The Chief Minister wants to strengthen both the government and the party with his visits and also to take the party and the government closer to the people in the run up to the Assembly polls in December 2023, according to sources.

The draft itinerary proposed Chief Minister’s tours to districts for 10 days in a row without any break from February 11. However, the Chief Minister wants to take a break on February 13 and 14 for President Ramnath Kovind's visit to the state to take part in "Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi Samaroham" at Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram in Muchintal on the city outskirts.

The Chief Minister who stayed away from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on February 5 to take part in the same celebrations citing fever, wants to receive the President at the airport on February 13 and take part in celebrations at Muchintal along with him on the same day and see off him at the airport on February 14.

The Chief Minister wants to resume his public meetings from February 15 with the inauguration of the iconic Police Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills, it is learnt.

The Chief Minister will address his first public meeting in Jangaon on February 11

followed by Bhongir on February 12. He will later visit Wanaparthy, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Vikarabad, Peddapalli and Mahbubnagar districts and an official schedule is expected to be released very soon.

The TRS has constructed district party offices in all the district headquarters barring Hyderabad and the Chief Minister will inaugurate all these offices in a phased manner.