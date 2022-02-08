Nation Current Affairs 07 Feb 2022 CM to hold public me ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM to hold public meets in districts from February 11

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 8, 2022, 3:20 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2022, 7:31 am IST
The draft itinerary proposed Chief Minister’s tours to districts for 10 days in a row without any break from February 11
Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC Image)
 Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is all set to address a dozen public meetings in the districts in a month starting February 11.

According to party sources, the draft itinerary of his visits to districts has already been submitted to the Chief Minister which has been approved with minor changes.

 

Sources said the main purpose of the Chief Minister’s public meetings was to highlight the BJP-led Central government's 'discrimination' towards Telangana in allocation of funds and projects besides the achievements of the TRS government in the past eight years. The Chief Minister will address public meetings after launching development programmes in districts in addition to inauguration of the newly constructed Integrated district collectorate complexes and TRS district party offices. The Chief Minister wants to strengthen both the government and the party with his visits and also to take the party and the government closer to the people in the run up to the Assembly polls in December 2023, according to sources.

 

The draft itinerary proposed Chief Minister’s tours to districts for 10 days in a row without any break from February 11. However, the Chief Minister wants to take a break on February 13 and 14 for President Ramnath Kovind's visit to the state to take part in "Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi Samaroham" at Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram in Muchintal on the city outskirts.

The Chief Minister who stayed away from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on February 5 to take part in the same celebrations citing fever, wants to receive the President at the airport on February 13 and take part in celebrations at Muchintal along with him on the same day and see off him at the airport on February 14.
The Chief Minister wants to resume his public meetings from February 15 with the inauguration of the iconic Police Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills, it is learnt.

 

The Chief Minister will address his first public meeting in Jangaon on February 11
followed by Bhongir on February 12. He will later visit Wanaparthy, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Vikarabad, Peddapalli and Mahbubnagar districts and an official schedule is expected to be released very soon.

The TRS has constructed district party offices in all the district headquarters barring Hyderabad and the Chief Minister will inaugurate all these offices in a phased manner.

...
Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Union home minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Amit Shah to visit ‘Statue of Equality’ today

A few days ago, Raju helped his friend Sai Kumar, who was in love with a girl, by providing accommodation to them. Later, a case was registered under POCSO Act against the accused based on a complaint by the girl and her parents. The accused were arrested and shifted to jail from where they were released on bail. — Representational image/DC

Four ‘armed’ burglars arrested in Siddipet, Rs 34 lakh recovered

Dr BR Shamanna, an epidemiologist and professor at School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad, said though infectivity of the BA.2 virus appeared to be very high, it was not causing anything serious. — AP Image

Sub-lineage of Omicron quite high across Telangana

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (PTI)

Congress to join M K Stalin's forum



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi hits out at Congress for arrogance, blind criticism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (PTI)

Aadhaar not mandatory on CoWIN portal for Covid vaccination, Centre to Supreme Court

A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive organised students aged above 18 years of age, at a Government Degree College in Bangalore. (Photo: AFP)

J&K: Delimitation panel shares second report with MPs

The commission had in its first draft recommendations proposed six additional Assembly seats for Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley (ANI file image)

'My interactions with her will remain unforgettable': PM Modi on Lata Mangeshkar

Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure, doctors informed. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka bans clothes that disturb harmony, public order in education institutions

While the Congress leaders backed Hijab, the BJP said it will not allow 'Talibanisation' of education institutions. (Representational Image/ DC File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->