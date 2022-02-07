Nation Current Affairs 07 Feb 2022 CM inspects Yadadri, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM inspects Yadadri, asks officials to expedite works

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 7, 2022, 11:26 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2022, 11:26 pm IST
CM KCR fixed February 28 as the deadline to complete all the pending works
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday visited Yadadri temple to review the arrangements for the inauguration of the renovated temple complex. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday visited Yadadri temple to review the arrangements for the inauguration of the renovated temple complex. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday visited Yadadri temple to review the arrangements for the inauguration of the renovated temple complex, scheduled on March 28.

The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the entire temple complex area and the ground identified for Yagashala where ‘Maha Kumbha Samprokshana’ will be held marking the formal opening of the temple. The much-awaited inauguration will be preceded by eight to nine days of Ankurarpana including Mahasudarshana Homam.

 

The Chief Minister spent about six hours at Yadadri. He reached the temple at 2 pm, went around the temple premises and examined the ongoing construction works which are nearing completion. He inspected the sanctum sanctorum, Pushkarini, Kalyana Katta, separate bathrooms for men and women devotees, RTC bus stand, Annadanam Complex and Vratha Mandapams among others. The Chief Minister later conducted a review meeting till 8 pm with temple authorities for two hours.

Official sources said the Chief Minister expressed severe anger at Yadadri Temple Development Authority officials for the slow pace of works and fixed a deadline of February 28 to complete all the pending works. He told them that he would again visit the temple in March first week to examine whether all pending works were completed and if not, severe action would be initiated against the officials concerned.

 

He reportedly told them that about 3,000 Ruthviks, Vedic scholars and assistants would participate in the yagam at 1,048 sacred fire spots. Vedic scholars and priests from 45 countries, Chief Ministers, Governors, VIPs of the Union government and lakhs of devotees would turn up every day during the yagam.

"I am making grand plans for the inaugural event but the pace of work shows that you are not taking things very seriously. This will not be tolerated. Expedite works and finish all the balance works by February end," he reportedly warned.

 

Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy, roads and buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MLAs Sunitha Mahender Reddy, P. Sekhar Reddy, Gadari Kishore Kumar, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Marri Janardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, special chief secretary for finance K. Ramakrishna Rao, principal secretary to CMO S. Narsing Rao and others were present.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, yadadri temple, yadadri temple development authority
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court. (Photo:PTI)

SC vests ownership of 1,654 acres Manikonda jagir to state

Gopidi said the forest was a plastic-free zone but it was impossible to implement the ban as it would involve checking every vehicle at Mannanur, the entry point to the forest from the Telangana side. — DC file image

Travellers using Nallamala forest as plastic dumping yard

The TPCC chief said Chandrashekar Rao's demand was part of a larger conspiracy hatched by the BJP leadership. He said Chandrashekar Rao has acted as spokesperson of the BJP in floating the idea of changing the Constitution so as to trigger a debate and create a favourable atmosphere. — DC Image

TS Cong MPs seek action against KCR, stage dharna in New Delhi

Chief Minister M K Stalin addressed a digital meeting, beamed through video conference facilities to 526 centres in Salem district and said the DMK wanted to sweep the elections to 21 Corporations, 138 Municipalities and 490 Town Panchayats to provide good governance to the people all over the State. — Twitter

Many rebel candidates withdraw papers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aadhaar not mandatory on CoWIN portal for Covid vaccination, Centre to Supreme Court

A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive organised students aged above 18 years of age, at a Government Degree College in Bangalore. (Photo: AFP)

'My interactions with her will remain unforgettable': PM Modi on Lata Mangeshkar

Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure, doctors informed. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lata Mangeshkar's funeral to be held at 6:30 pm with full state honours

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Election Commission grants relaxation for physical public meetings

The commission has appointed Special Observers for the poll-bound states to oversee the holding of the free and fair elections. (AFP)

DCGI nod to single-shot Sputnik Light Covid vaccine for emergency use

Sputnik Light Covid vaccine. (Photo: Sputnik V)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->