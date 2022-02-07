CM inspects Yadadri, asks officials to expedite works

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday visited Yadadri temple to review the arrangements for the inauguration of the renovated temple complex. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday visited Yadadri temple to review the arrangements for the inauguration of the renovated temple complex, scheduled on March 28.

The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the entire temple complex area and the ground identified for Yagashala where ‘Maha Kumbha Samprokshana’ will be held marking the formal opening of the temple. The much-awaited inauguration will be preceded by eight to nine days of Ankurarpana including Mahasudarshana Homam.

The Chief Minister spent about six hours at Yadadri. He reached the temple at 2 pm, went around the temple premises and examined the ongoing construction works which are nearing completion. He inspected the sanctum sanctorum, Pushkarini, Kalyana Katta, separate bathrooms for men and women devotees, RTC bus stand, Annadanam Complex and Vratha Mandapams among others. The Chief Minister later conducted a review meeting till 8 pm with temple authorities for two hours.

Official sources said the Chief Minister expressed severe anger at Yadadri Temple Development Authority officials for the slow pace of works and fixed a deadline of February 28 to complete all the pending works. He told them that he would again visit the temple in March first week to examine whether all pending works were completed and if not, severe action would be initiated against the officials concerned.

He reportedly told them that about 3,000 Ruthviks, Vedic scholars and assistants would participate in the yagam at 1,048 sacred fire spots. Vedic scholars and priests from 45 countries, Chief Ministers, Governors, VIPs of the Union government and lakhs of devotees would turn up every day during the yagam.

"I am making grand plans for the inaugural event but the pace of work shows that you are not taking things very seriously. This will not be tolerated. Expedite works and finish all the balance works by February end," he reportedly warned.

Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy, roads and buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MLAs Sunitha Mahender Reddy, P. Sekhar Reddy, Gadari Kishore Kumar, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Marri Janardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, special chief secretary for finance K. Ramakrishna Rao, principal secretary to CMO S. Narsing Rao and others were present.