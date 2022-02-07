Both DMK, Congress seeking political gains on NEET issue: AIADMK

Loyola College students during their protest urging the Central government to ban NEET in Chennai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Puducherry: The AIADMK's Puducherry unit on Monday charged the DMK and Congress with trying to gain political mileage on the NEET issue.

In a statement, AIADMK's Puducherry Secretary (East Wing) A Anbalagan said the DMK was part of the UPA government at the Centre in 2010 when a Bill was brought to bring in NEET examination for admission of students to medical courses.

The Congress had also played second fiddle to implement the NEET entrance exam, he said.

Anbalagan said AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator K Palaniswami had always maintained that NEET should be scrapped during the previous AIADMK regime in Tamil Nadu to enable the poor and rural students to take up medical courses.

The DMK is now hoodwinking the people by coming out with statements for scrapping NEET. "The drama of DMK would be exposed as a shallow act in the urban local body polls in TN," Anbalagan said.

The previous AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu had brought in a legislative measure to introduce 7.5 per cent reservation for the students from government schools in admissions to medical courses.

"The Congress government in Puducherry headed by V Narayanasamy had failed to do so during its rule in Puducherry from 2016 to 2021," he said.

Without taking any such step, former CM Narayanasamy was now making false statements criticising the N Rangasamy-led AINRC-BJP coalition government in the UT.

Anbalagan also objected to Narayanasamy's appeal to the government here to post legislators as chairpersons of state-run public enterprises.

During the previous government, legislators belonging to Congress and DMK were posted to head the PSUs only to keep them in good humour and the undertakings had suffered losses to the tune of Rs 900 crore, Anbalagan said.