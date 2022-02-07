Nation Current Affairs 07 Feb 2022 Actress assault case ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Actress assault case: Actor Dileep granted anticipatory bail by Kerala High Court

ANI
Published Feb 7, 2022, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2022, 12:13 pm IST
Dileep is also the eighth accused in the actress assault case for alleged conspiracy
Actor Dileep arrives at the Crime Branch office Kalamassery in Kochi, Sunday, Jan 23, 2022, in connection with a case registered against him and five others for allegedly threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Actor Dileep arrives at the Crime Branch office Kalamassery in Kochi, Sunday, Jan 23, 2022, in connection with a case registered against him and five others for allegedly threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kochi: Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Dileep and other accused of allegedly threatening officials probing the 2017 actress assault case.

The single Bench of Justice P Gopinath observed while dictating the order, "apprehensions regarding non-cooperation with the investigation can be addressed by conditions."

 

The Court also dictated, "prosecution can approach the court for the arrest of the accused if they violate the bail conditions."

Crime Branch of Kerala Police registered the case against Dileep and five others on January 9 for allegedly threatening the officials probing the 2017 actress assault case.

Dileep is named as the first accused in the FIR. Anoop, who is Dileep's brother, and Suraj, Dileep's brother-in-law, are the second and third accused. Appu, Babu Chengamanad are the other accused. One more accused has not been identified yet.

 

Dileep is also the eighth accused in the actress assault case for alleged conspiracy. The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

...
Tags: kerala high court, actor dileep, malayalam actress assault
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


