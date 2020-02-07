Kerala opposition wants census work stalled

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress-led UDF in Kerala has stepped up pressure on the CPM-led LDF government to put Census operations on hold at least temporarily till the air is cleared on the NRC and the NPR.

The Opposition raised the demand in the Assembly and staged a walk out after failing to get any assurance from the government.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said directions have already been issued to collectors and principal census officers to stop all activities related to the NPR.

The Chief Minister said that census work was important and cannot be put on hold.

Muslim League MLA K.M. Shaji moved the adjournment motion on the census issue. He pointed out that after appointing enumerators for the census operations, the state government had ceased to have any say on these officials.

Now, these enumerators are under the control of central census commissioner and they have to comply with the instructions of the Centre.