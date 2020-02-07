Nation Current Affairs 07 Feb 2020 JAC set to go to Tel ...
JAC set to go to Telangana High Court for CAA protest nod

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Feb 7, 2020, 12:58 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2020, 12:58 am IST
State President, Wahadat-e-Islami, Moulana Naseeruddin raised objections over the attitude of the police.
Hyderabad: The Telangana-AP Joint Action Committee against CAA-NPR-NRC has announced that it will organise a dharna on Sunday at Dharna Chowk against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Dr Asma Zehra, convener, women’s wing. All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said, “We have to approach the High Court for this programme as the police was not ready to grant the permission.”

Addressing the media, JAC convener Mohammed Mushtaq Malik said,"We wanted to hold a 48-hour dharna with women, but the police rejected our applications thrice. We had earlier planned to have the protest either on Darushifa grounds, Idgah Mir Alam or Idgah Bilali at the Masab Tank hockey ground. We were forced to approach the High Court on whose directions the police has granted permission to have the protest at Dharna Chowk, Indra Park, on Sunday between 11 am and 5 pm.

 

Dr Zehra said the women were upset over the cancellation of the even as they also wanted to lodge their protest towards the ongoing movement. Participation of women will strengthen the struggle against the CAA, NPR and NRC. She said that attempts were being made to divide the nation on religious lines, with Muslims being excluded from CAA.

State President, Wahadat-e-Islami, Moulana Naseeruddin raised objections over the attitude of the police. “People are deprived of their right to express. They are not allowed to protest peacefully. The TRS is in power in the state but it seems that the police machinery is in allegiance with the Union government.”

He said, “We Muslims shed our blood during the freedom movement and now we are being asked to prove out patriotism.”

He demanded the release of Sharjeel Imam and Dr Kafeefl Khan, who were detained under sedition charges.

