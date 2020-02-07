Nation Current Affairs 07 Feb 2020 Ex-babu moves Telang ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ex-babu moves Telangana High Court over police nod for protests

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Feb 7, 2020, 1:22 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2020, 1:22 am IST
This PIL has been filed in the backdrop of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Parliament and the proposed National Register of Citizens.
Telangana High Court
 Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: A retired civil servant, Mr Md. Shafiquzzaman, has filed a public interest litigation in the High Court seeking its intervention on the Hyderabad police not according permission to individuals, organisations, political parties and others to hold peaceful rallies, dharnas and meetings as a means to express their dissent against certain decisions taken by the Centre.

This PIL has been filed in the backdrop of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Parliament and the proposed National Register of Citizens. This is being opposed by political parties, organizations. To protest the same, they are approaching the commissioner, Hyderabad police, seeking permission to hold protests. The police is denying permission after keeping the applicants on tenterhooks.

 

The petitioner submitted that upholding the right to freedom of Assembly is guaranteed in the Constitution and police cannot restrain a citizen to exercise his right. He contended that every citizen has a right to demonstrate and disseminate opinions.  

The Indian Police Act, 1861 and the Hyderabad City Police, Act, 1348 F provide for regulation of public assembly or processions and Section 30 of the Indian Police Act, 1861 and Section 22 of the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 F clearly envisage that permissions should be accorded for peaceful assembly or procession,

In certain extreme conditions, where the police think permissions cannot be granted, then the magistrate of the district or its sub-division should certify that such an assembly will cause breach of peace.  In such extreme conditions, the police should grant permission by imposing conditions.   Contrary, to the above, Hyderabad police is not according permissions for peaceful assembly, dharnas and rallies.

The petitioner asked the court to issue a direction to the police commissioners of Hydera-bad and Cyberabad to produce the number of applications seeking permission in December last year and January.

He sought a direction to the police commissioners to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Indian Police Act, 1861 and the Hyderabad City Police, Act, 1348 F and to take a decision within seven days from the date of receipt of application.

...
Tags: telangana high court, dharnas, national register of citizen
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The officers hope the ‘railway minister will make amends by having two merged groups instead of just one. They want the civil cadres to be merged into one, and the engineering ones into another.

Railway officials want 2 cadres, not 1

Talasani Srinivasa Yadav

TRS leaders keep it all in the family, workers lose

Bharatiya Janata Party logo

Old vs new fight in BJP

Eleven houses were burned down and 23 houses were partially burned, causing a loss of Rs 1.46 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively, the report said.

Bhainsa clashes result in Rs 3.09 crore revenue loss



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bhainsa clashes result in Rs 3.09 crore revenue loss

Eleven houses were burned down and 23 houses were partially burned, causing a loss of Rs 1.46 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively, the report said.

Hajipur victim’s families happy

House of Marri Srinivas Reddy, which was vandalised and set ablaze by the villagers. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Activists cry foul over forest land to naval unit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: Metro Green Line starts today

Workers speed up works ahead of the inauguration of Metro Rail station at Jubilee Bus station on Thursday. (Photo: DECCAN CHRONICLE)

Medaram sees steady rise in non-tribal devotees

A women dressed as ‘Shivasattu’ at Medaram on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham