Will fight for safe return of Telugu students: Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday told the state Assembly that his government would fight till the end to ensure the safe return of Telugu students who have been arrested in the US.

Mr Naidu he said that Telugu students went for studies and not to carry out illegal activities in the US.

He objected to the arrest of the Telugu students by the US officials and said that the Central government should take the responsibility of bringing back the students safely.

The Chief Minister said that the students going abroad for studies should be alert about brokers who would cheat and deceive them in the name of higher education.

He said that the arrest of Telugu students could damage the reputation of the state and appealed to parents and students not to fall into the trap of brokers.

Mr Naidu stated that the TD government was helping students get higher education abroad by giving Rs 15 lakh per student and claimed that the foreign higher education scheme was helping them achieve success.