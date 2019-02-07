Telugu TV actress ends life over ‘harassment’ by lover

Hyderabad: S. Naga Jhansi, 21, an actress from Andhra Pradesh who had acted in a serial, reportedly committed suicide in her flat in Srinagar Colony. Punjagutta police suspect that she was depressed due to alleged harassment and neglect by her lover and this led to the suicide.

Jhansi, a native of Vadali in Mudinepalli of Krishna district, came to the city about two years ago. She acted in a serial named ‘Pavitra Bandham’ telecast on MAA TV and suddenly stopped accepting offers. She stayed in Nagarjunanagar along with her mother Annapurna and elder brother S. Durga Prasad.

Police said that while she was acting in the serial, Jhansi came in contact with Surya Teja, a Vijayawada native, and they fell in love. About a month ago, Jhansi went to her native place for Sankranti and stayed there till January 31. She had told her mother about her interest in marrying Surya, and the man had promised to marry her in two months and brought her to the city.

On Tuesday, at about 8.30 pm, Durga Prasad reached home and found the door locked from the inside. He told police that his sister was not reachable on her mobile phone number. He broke open the door and entered the house to see Jhansi’s body hanging from the ceiling. He said that Jhansi was in love with Surya who had harassed her and pressurised her to quit acting. Jhansi’s mother Annapurna also claimed that Surya had harassed Jhansi by placing restrictions on her. He did not want Jhansi to meet people, and because of his pressure she stopped taking up offers in serials.”

She said that Jhansi had earlier complained about harassment by Surya. Punjagutta sub-inspector I. Chandra Shekar said a case of suspicious death has been registered.

He said that police had found no evidence to support the allegations of Jhansi’s family. She did not leave a suicide note and her phone did not contain anything which could lead to police suspecting Surya’s role. Investigations will proceed, he said.