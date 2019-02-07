search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telugu TV actress ends life over ‘harassment’ by lover

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA
Published Feb 7, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Punjagutta police suspect that she was depressed due to alleged harassment and neglect by her lover and this led to the suicide.
S. Naga Jhansi, actress in the serial Pavitra Bandham serial on MAA TV.
 S. Naga Jhansi, actress in the serial Pavitra Bandham serial on MAA TV.

Hyderabad: S. Naga Jhansi, 21, an actress from Andhra Pradesh who had acted in a serial, reportedly committed suicide in her flat in Srinagar Colony. Punjagutta police suspect that she was depressed due to alleged harassment and neglect by her lover and this led to the suicide.

Jhansi, a native of Vadali in Mudinepalli of Krishna district, came to the city about two years ago. She acted in a serial named ‘Pavitra Bandham’ telecast on MAA TV and suddenly stopped accepting offers. She stayed in Nagarjunanagar along with her mother Annapurna and elder brother S. Durga Prasad.

 

Police said that while she was acting in the serial, Jhansi came in contact with Surya Teja, a Vijayawada native, and they fell in love. About a month ago, Jhansi went to her native place for Sankranti and stayed there till January 31. She had told her mother about her interest in marrying Surya, and the man had promised to marry her in two months and brought her to the city.

On Tuesday, at about 8.30 pm, Durga Prasad reached home and found the door locked from the inside. He told police that his sister was not reachable on her mobile phone number. He broke open the door and entered the house to see Jhansi’s body hanging from the ceiling. He said that Jhansi was in love with Surya who had harassed her and pressurised her to quit acting. Jhansi’s mother Annapurna also claimed that Surya had harassed Jhansi by placing restrictions on her. He did not want Jhansi to meet people, and because of his pressure she stopped taking up offers in serials.”

She said that Jhansi had earlier complained about harassment by Surya. Punjagutta sub-inspector I. Chandra Shekar said a case of suspicious death has been registered.

He said that police had found no evidence to support the allegations of Jhansi’s family. She did not leave a suicide note and her phone did not contain anything which could lead to police suspecting Surya’s role. Investigations will proceed, he said.

...
Tags: telugu actress, committed suicide
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation staff left high and dry

The accused has been identified as T.F. Hadimani, a resident of Vijayanagar in Mysuru.

Bengaluru: Designer held for sending lewd messages to model

About 300 stalls belonging to 133 exhibitors were damaged in the fire.

Hyderabad: Financial aid to exhibitors

Sumit Kumar Gandhi

Municipal commissioner Sumit Kumar Gandhi told to speed up road works



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New details about Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India edition leak

The base variant of the Redmi Note 7 will be launched with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.
 

Anil Kumble differs with Kohli-Shastri, suggests best position for MS Dhoni at WC

Anil Kumble suggested that the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman should bat at number four given his experience. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: British woman slaps immigration officer in Bali, jailed

A court on the Indonesian holiday island found Auj-e Taqaddas, 43, guilty of assaulting the officer at Ngurah Rai international airport in July last year (Photo:Twitter)
 

Priests, bishops sexually abused nuns, admits Pope Francis

The papal admission followed a rare outcry last week from the Vatican's women's magazine over the sexual abuse of nuns, leaving them feeling forced to have abortions or raise children not recognised by their priest fathers. (File Photo)
 

Goop on Netflix soon

Goop's podcast series, in which Paltrow and Loehnen talk to renowned thinkers, culture changers and industry disruptors was a hit too. (Photo: File)
 

A man attacked by mountain lion, fought back and choked it to death

The man was running alone at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Fort Collins (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jubilee Hill police can probe NRI case: Lawyers

On Tuesday, wife of the victim Padmasree, lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police requesting that the case be investigated in Hyderabad. (Representional Image)

Kerala local court allows Kanakadurga to enter home

Ms Durga had filed a complaint with district officials after her in-laws locked her out of the house and she had to move to a government shelter under police protection.

Can’t exclude women from any walk of life: Counsel

Travancore Devaswom Board

Congress says probe electoral gimmick

Robert Vadra

BJP: Robert Vadra bought nine properties in London

Robert Vadra, centre, son-in-law of Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi, Wednesday. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham