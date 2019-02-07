Sabarimala board makes U-turn, backs entry of all women

The bench asked counsel for the parties to file their written submissions and did not specify any date for pronouncing the verdict.

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Wednesday asserted in the Supreme Court that social tension or disturbance of peace is not a ground to review the Sabarimala judgement and the Travancore Devaswom Board said it would implement the judgment allowing entry of women of all ages.

Recording the submissions, a five-member Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Rohinton Nariman, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra reserved its verdict on the 54 review petitions.

The bench asked counsel for the parties to file their written submissions and did not specify any date for pronouncing the verdict. Senior counsel Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the Kerala government, said no grounds were made out for review.