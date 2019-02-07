search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sabarimala board makes U-turn, backs entry of all women

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published Feb 7, 2019, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2019, 12:52 am IST
Senior counsel Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the Kerala government, said no grounds were made out for review.
The bench asked counsel for the parties to file their written submissions and did not specify any date for pronouncing the verdict.
 The bench asked counsel for the parties to file their written submissions and did not specify any date for pronouncing the verdict.

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Wednesday asserted in the Supreme Court that social tension or disturbance of peace is not a ground to review the Sabarimala judgement and the Travancore Devaswom Board said it would implement the judgment allowing entry of women of all ages.

Recording the submissions, a five-member Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Rohinton Nariman, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra reserved its verdict on the 54 review petitions.

 

The bench asked counsel for the parties to file their written submissions and did not specify any date for pronouncing the verdict. Senior counsel Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the Kerala government, said no grounds were made out for review.

...
Tags: travancore devaswom board, kerala government, sabarimala
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Can’t exclude women from any walk of life: Counsel
Kerala local court allows Kanakadurga to enter home

Latest From Nation

About 300 stalls belonging to 133 exhibitors were damaged in the fire.

Hyderabad: Financial aid to exhibitors

Sumit Kumar Gandhi

Municipal commissioner Sumit Kumar Gandhi told to speed up road works

The slight discomfort in weather will continue till Thursday and then ease out, he said, and added that the summer will set in only in March.

Feels like summer? Blame it on cyclonic circulation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Left parties to protest Narendra Modi’s visit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New details about Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India edition leak

The base variant of the Redmi Note 7 will be launched with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.
 

Anil Kumble differs with Kohli-Shastri, suggests best position for MS Dhoni at WC

Anil Kumble suggested that the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman should bat at number four given his experience. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: British woman slaps immigration officer in Bali, jailed

A court on the Indonesian holiday island found Auj-e Taqaddas, 43, guilty of assaulting the officer at Ngurah Rai international airport in July last year (Photo:Twitter)
 

Priests, bishops sexually abused nuns, admits Pope Francis

The papal admission followed a rare outcry last week from the Vatican's women's magazine over the sexual abuse of nuns, leaving them feeling forced to have abortions or raise children not recognised by their priest fathers. (File Photo)
 

Goop on Netflix soon

Goop's podcast series, in which Paltrow and Loehnen talk to renowned thinkers, culture changers and industry disruptors was a hit too. (Photo: File)
 

A man attacked by mountain lion, fought back and choked it to death

The man was running alone at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Fort Collins (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala local court allows Kanakadurga to enter home

Ms Durga had filed a complaint with district officials after her in-laws locked her out of the house and she had to move to a government shelter under police protection.

Can’t exclude women from any walk of life: Counsel

Travancore Devaswom Board

Congress says probe electoral gimmick

Robert Vadra

BJP: Robert Vadra bought nine properties in London

Robert Vadra, centre, son-in-law of Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi, Wednesday. (AP)

Hyderabad: 4 entertainment -zones seized for not paying rent

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham