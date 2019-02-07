search on deccanchronicle.com
Jagan Mohan Reddy, KCR working under Modi’s directions, claims N Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 7, 2019, 12:39 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2019, 12:39 am IST
 Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Vijayawada: TD supremo and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that both YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao were working under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing party leaders and cadre over a teleconference on Wednesday, Mr Naidu said, “Everyone condemned Modi’s autocracy in West Bengal but the two leaders who did not condemn it were Mr KCR and Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is obvious that both are working under Modi’s watchful eye.”

 

Mr Naidu said it was very sad that the Opposition parties were using caste and religious hatred against innocents. “Our caste is poverty, the only party that identifies the people is the Telugu Desam. Politically, economically and socially, everyone will be improved. The TD is a party that recognises and honours all”.

He said, “They are trying to relate to us with their false methods and that should be effectively repulsed. We will support everyone who uses the poverty marker and do social justice for all.”

Mr Naidu wanted the cheque distribution programme to be held as part of the agriculture festival.

“The Budget was introduced to benefit all categories. There is a lot of applause for the state Budget. We’re doing all this despite our financial difficulties. No community will be disappointed.”

