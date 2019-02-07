Initiate disciplinary action against cops at Mamata Banerjee's protest: MHA

Banerjee called it off on Tuesday evening, after the Supreme Court forbade the CBI from taking action against Kumar. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the West Bengal government to initiate disciplinary action against the officers who took part in protest against the CBI in Kolkata.

The Ministry also plans to strip them of their medals in keeping with the All India Service Rules.

The Centre may also remove the names of the officers from the empanelled list and bar them from serving in the central government for a certain period.

Sources identified the officers as West Bengal Director General Of Police Virendra, Additional Director General of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal, Additional general of Police (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma, Commissioner of Police (Bidhanagar Commissionerate) Gyanwant Singh, and Additional Commissioner of Police (Kolkata) Supratim Darkaar.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had launched a sit-in protest on February 4 against the CBI’s attempts to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams. Banerjee called it off on Tuesday evening, after the Supreme Court forbade the CBI from taking action against Kumar.