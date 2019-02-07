search on deccanchronicle.com
India No. 7 in 'Digital Civility Index' among 22 countries: Survey by Microsoft

Published Feb 7, 2019, 1:03 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2019, 1:20 am IST
People told to take Digital Civility Challenge.
Unwanted contact continues to be the standout risk across the world. However, teens are now looking to their parents and other trusted adults for help as online risks increase.
Hyderabad: India ranks seventh in the Digital Civility Index (DCI) among 22 countries, according to a survey by Microsoft. The India index was 59 per cent versus the global index of 66 per cent, reflecting a gain of two points year on year, indicating a better level of online civility in the country. However, internet users in the country are more likely to encounter fake news, internet hoaxes, and receive offensive and obscene content online than the global average.  

As part of Safer Internet Day celebrated on Wednesday, the survey noted that millennials aged between 18 and 34 had the highest lifetime exposure to online risks.

 

The DCI is based on a survey completed in May 2018 to gauge the attitudes and perceptions of teens (ages 13-17) and adults (ages 18-74) in 22 countries about online behaviours and interactions.  It asked questions like, “which online risks have you and your close circle experienced, when and how often have the risks occurred, and what consequences and actions were taken?” It measured respondents’ lifetime exposure to 21 online risks across four areas: behavioural, reputational, sexual and personal/intrusive.

‘Indians match the worldwide trend for consequences and were more likely to say that they were stressed and lost sleep in the latest year versus the previous year’s study,’ the survey said.

Microsoft is urging people to take the Digital Civility Challenge and pledge to adopt positive online habits and practices throughout the year.

