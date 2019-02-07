search on deccanchronicle.com
'I challenge PM for Rafale debate, but he will run like a coward': Rahul

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Feb 7, 2019, 3:44 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2019, 3:47 pm IST
'Modi ji, you said you have 56-inch chest. I challenge you to come, have face to face debate with me. I challenge you,' Gandhi said.
The Congress president also accused the government of eroding the authority of key institutions. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The Congress president also accused the government of eroding the authority of key institutions. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Stepping up attack on PM Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday dared a five-minute debate with him on national security and the Rafale deal.

"Modi ji, you said you have a 56-inch chest. I challenge you to come a have a face to face debate with me. I challenge you," Gandhi said.

 

Gandhi added, “I challenge the BJP, let Narendra Modi ji debate with me on stage. He is scared. He is a darpok (coward) person. I have recognised him.”

“Narendra Modi is a coward, he will run away from debate,” Gandhi said at the national convention of the AICC minority department in New Delhi on Thursday.

Gandhi’s debate challenge was followed by applause from the crowd and standing ovation form the leaders on the dais.

Last year also Gandhi challenged PM Modi to participate in the debate with him over the details of the Rafale deal.

The Congress president also accused the government of eroding the authority of key institutions.

“The institutions in India do not belong to any party, they belong to the country, and to protect them is our responsibility, be it Congress or any other party. They (BJP) think they are above the nation, in 3 months they will understand that nation is above them,” he said.

Gandhi said that he has “understood” the prime minister as he is “fighting Narendra Modi for five years”.

Congress President has coined the phrase “the watchman is a thief”- in refernce to PM Modi and accused BJP of changing UPA-era deal to benefit industrialist Anil Ambani.

On Wednesday, Gandhi said that the Congress should be able to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections without giving in to hatred and asked party workers to never use the word “murdabad” in connection with political activities.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, pm modi, 2019 lok sabha elections, rafale deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


