'Fortunate my name didn't come out in #MeToo movement': Shatrughan Sinha

PTI
Published Feb 7, 2019, 11:27 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2019, 11:29 am IST
However, he clarified that he is not making fun of the #MeToo movement and his comments should be taken in the 'right humour'.
The Bharatiya Janata Party leader made these comments at a book launch event. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha today said behind a successful man's fall is a woman. However, he clarified that he is not making fun of the #MeToo movement and his comments should be taken in the "right humour".

"Today is the time of #MeToo, and there shouldn't be any shame or hesitation to say that behind a successful man's fall is a woman. Behind the troubles and infamy of successful men, there have been mostly women that I've seen in this movement," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said at an event.

 

"I really call myself fortunate that in today's times, tamam harkate karne ke bawajood (despite everything that I have done), my name hasn't come out in the #MeToo movement. Hence, I listen to my wife and often take her as a shield with me so that even if there's nothing, I can show that I am happily married, my life is good," he added.

Sinha said his wife, Poonam, is a "goddess" and his "everything".

"Even if anyone wants to say anything about me, please don't say," he added.

The #MeToo movement hit Bollywood last year and saw several women coming out with their stories of sexual harassment and rape by actors and filmmakers from the industry.

When asked whether he was making fun of the movement, Sinha said his statement should be taken in "right humour."

"Don't take it otherwise. Please take it with a plain sense of humour. I highly appreciate and applaud the women, who, better late than never, have come forward... I salute their courage and guts."

"But beyond that, I don't want to go further at this hour because it's a book launch event and we should not cross our limits. But having said this, I understand what you are saying and I am highly supportive of what you said," Sinha added.

...
