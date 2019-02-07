Commander of Lashkar-e-Tayyaba killed in gunfight

Also, while the encounter was underway intense clashes between surging crowds and security forces erupted in the area.

SRINAGAR: A Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) commander was killed in a brief fire fight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Pulwama district on Wednesday evening.

The police sources said that the Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles, J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid siege to Chakoora village of Pulwama’s Littar area on Wednesday evening to conduct searches after the militants opened fire at a security forces party without causing any casualties though.

Soon a gunfight broke out between the militants and the security forces in which Irfan Ahmed Sheikh, a local commander of the LeT, was killed, the sources said. Also, while the encounter was underway intense clashes between surging crowds and security forces erupted in the area. The security forces fired dozens of teargas canisters to quell the protesters and stone pelting mobs, the witnesses said.