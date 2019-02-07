Chennai: Anna University’s syndicate approves relaxation of arrears rules

Anna University’s syndicate which met here on Wednesday approved the changes made to the 2017 regulations bringing relief to the engineering students.

To address the concerns of the engineering students, Anna University has decided to allow the students under 2017 regulations to write arrears (reappearance) in the immediately following semester exam.

The academic council of Anna University has approved it along with other changes recently.

“The syndicate has approved the changes made to the 2017 regulations. So, the changes will come into effect immediately,” sources in the Anna University said.

Under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS), if the students failed to clear a subject, they have to reappear along with regular students when that course is offered next time. It means if a student could not clear a course in an odd semester, he or she can only reappear for the exam when the course is offered next year. Following the poor results in November 2018 exams, engineering students from affiliated engineering colleges protested against the arrear rules.

To keep the minimum standard, the university is also introducing a new rule from the next academic year. As per the new rule, the students who cleared all papers in the first semester only will be allowed to go to the fourth year or seventh semester.

“They will get five chances to clear all papers in the first semester. This rule will be implemented from the first year. It is also approved by the syndicate,” sources said.

Further, it also approved to conduct revaluation to the university departments in front of the students.

The university departments have been following CBCS since 2015.