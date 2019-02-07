search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bofors case: Officer summoned by CBI found dead in Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Feb 7, 2019, 12:47 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2019, 12:47 am IST
There was a deep injury mark in the head suggesting that he might have been attacked with a sharp weapon.
Post-mortem of junior works manager of GCF, Jabalpur, Sharada Charan Khatua whose body was recovered in a jungle barely around 300 meters from the factory site on Tuesday. (Representational Image)
 Post-mortem of junior works manager of GCF, Jabalpur, Sharada Charan Khatua whose body was recovered in a jungle barely around 300 meters from the factory site on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Bhopal: Controversy surrounding use of Chinese parts in Dhanush, India’s first indigenous long-range artillery gun, being manufactured in Gun Carriage Factory (GCF), Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday took a new turn with an GCF officer interrogated in the matter by CBI earlier, found “murdered”.

Post-mortem of junior works manager of GCF, Jabalpur, Sharada Charan Khatua whose body was recovered in a jungle barely around 300 meters from the factory site on Tuesday, suggested that he might have been killed with sharp weapons, Jabalpur district SP Amit Kumar said on Wednesday.

 

“There was a deep injury mark in the head suggesting that he might have been attacked with a sharp weapon. Besides, injury marks in some other parts of the body have also been found in the post-mortem”, he added. The body was found to be 12-15 days old, police said. “The suicide case registered in the case earlier has now been converted to murder case following the post-mortem report”, a senior police officer of Jabalpur told this newspaper. A special investigation team (SIT) by Jabalpur police has been constituted to probe the murder case.

“We are going to seek details from the CBI team probing the incident as to who were on their radar in the matter. We are not intending to interfere in the ongoing CBI probe into the case. But, we will do our separate investigation into the death”, he added. The deceased was questioned by a team of CBI officers on January 10 in connection with the controversy and his cell phone was seized by the sleuths of the CBI, according to Mr Kumar.

Later, the deceased had gone missing on January 17. A missing case had been  filed by the widow of the GCF officer on the same night. His body was recovered on February five.

In June, 2017, CBI lodged an FIR against a Delhi-based company and unidentified officers of GCF, following inputs that China-made parts were masked as “Made in Germany” and supplied to GCF for manufacturing Dhanush.

...
Tags: gun carriage factory, cbi, found dead, gcf officer
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation staff left high and dry

The accused has been identified as T.F. Hadimani, a resident of Vijayanagar in Mysuru.

Bengaluru: Designer held for sending lewd messages to model

About 300 stalls belonging to 133 exhibitors were damaged in the fire.

Hyderabad: Financial aid to exhibitors

Sumit Kumar Gandhi

Municipal commissioner Sumit Kumar Gandhi told to speed up road works



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New details about Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India edition leak

The base variant of the Redmi Note 7 will be launched with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.
 

Anil Kumble differs with Kohli-Shastri, suggests best position for MS Dhoni at WC

Anil Kumble suggested that the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman should bat at number four given his experience. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: British woman slaps immigration officer in Bali, jailed

A court on the Indonesian holiday island found Auj-e Taqaddas, 43, guilty of assaulting the officer at Ngurah Rai international airport in July last year (Photo:Twitter)
 

Priests, bishops sexually abused nuns, admits Pope Francis

The papal admission followed a rare outcry last week from the Vatican's women's magazine over the sexual abuse of nuns, leaving them feeling forced to have abortions or raise children not recognised by their priest fathers. (File Photo)
 

Goop on Netflix soon

Goop's podcast series, in which Paltrow and Loehnen talk to renowned thinkers, culture changers and industry disruptors was a hit too. (Photo: File)
 

A man attacked by mountain lion, fought back and choked it to death

The man was running alone at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Fort Collins (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala local court allows Kanakadurga to enter home

Ms Durga had filed a complaint with district officials after her in-laws locked her out of the house and she had to move to a government shelter under police protection.

Can’t exclude women from any walk of life: Counsel

Travancore Devaswom Board

Congress says probe electoral gimmick

Robert Vadra

BJP: Robert Vadra bought nine properties in London

Robert Vadra, centre, son-in-law of Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi, Wednesday. (AP)

Hyderabad: 4 entertainment -zones seized for not paying rent

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham