A Revanth Reddy detention might cost Telangana police

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Feb 7, 2019, 12:48 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2019, 12:48 am IST
The bench adjourned the hearing to February 25.
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday felt that there was a prima facie case in the illegal detention of TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy ahead of the December 7 elections, and asked the state police whether they could pay to pay compensation to the petitioner.

A division bench comprising Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T. Amarnath Goud was dealing with the habeas corpus petition on the detention of Mr Revanth Reddy.

 

When the bench expressed its prima facie opinion, Telangana State Advocate-General B.S Prasad requested time to advance his contention that there was no oblique motive behind the detention of the petitioner. The bench adjourned the hearing to February 25.

Mr Prasad said that petitioner was detained to ensure that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s election meeting went off peacefully at Kodangal in Vikarabad district. Mr Prasad said the government would submit a compilation of documents which would bring out facts and justify the detention of Mr Revanth Reddy.

When the court expressed its opinion on closing the habeas corpus petition on the request of the AG as it had become infructuous, Mr C.V. Mohan Reddy senior counsel for the petitioner, opposed it and asked the court to decide on merits.

He said the petitioner was eligible for compensation of Rs 40 lakh according to Supreme Court directions in the Bheem Singh and would agree even for a compensation of Rs 1. If the court allowed such actions of the police, it will only embolden them in future. “Let the state come forward and agree before the court that they have done wrong,” Mr Mohan Reddy said.

