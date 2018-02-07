Union minister proposes decisive war with Pak, aims to take back PoK

Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday proposed an all-out decisive war with Pakistan with an aim to take back Pakistan-occupied Kasmir (PoK). (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday proposed an all-out decisive war with Pakistan with an aim to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Pakistan frequently violates ceasefire. Although we have extended hand of friendship to them so many times, I feel now the time has come for a decisive battle with Pakistan. That country needs to be taught a lesson," Athawale said in his motion of thanks to President's address in Rajya Sabha.

Athawale cited former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to gather support for his rationale.

"India is a tiger and Pakistan is a midget in front of us. We should take a cue from what Atal ji said and warn Pakistan that if it doesn't accept our offer of friendship, we will attack," the minister was quoted as saying by Times of India.

"The attack should be so severe that not only we are able to seize the illegally occupied portion of Kashmir but also some parts of the Islamic republic," he added.