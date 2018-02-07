search on deccanchronicle.com
TRS may win 100 out of 119 Assembly seats, say two out of three surveys

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CH. V.M. KRISHNA RAO
Published Feb 7, 2018, 2:09 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2018, 2:55 am IST
KCR ordered the massive sample survey of over one million people conducted by three different agencies.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI/File)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: Two out of three survey reports have given the Telangana Rashtra Samiti over 100 Assembly seats out of the total 119 seats. 

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, ordered the massive sample survey of over one million people conducted by three different agencies. 

 

The results of two of the surveys are in and the third is awaited, but sources say the two surveys predict a landslide victory for the ruling party.

One of the reports says the TRS will get 105 seats, the other gives the party 103 seats. The Chief Minister has told TRS ministers and other legislators that he will convene a meeting of the TRS Legislature Party immediately after he gets the third survey report.

Sources say that one of the two survey reports did not indicate a single seat for the BJP, which has five MLAs at present, while the other report gave the saffron party just one seat in Hyderabad city.

Contrary to the claims of the main Opposition party, the Congress, that it will come to power by winning a minimum of 70 Assembly seats in the next elections, the two survey reports do not indicate any upsurge of support for the Congress and predict the party will get between seven and nine seats, down from the 21 seats it won in the last Assembly elections. 

The Congress’ vote share is less than 20 per cent in a majority of constituencies, but in 11 Assembly segments, the main opposition share is estimated at between 37 and 45 per cent, mostly in erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts, sources said. 

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


