To take on TRS, Congress launches unemployed rally

TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy adresses a gathering while Telangana Congress in-charge R.C. Khuntia and other leaders look on as they take out a Nirudyoga Chaitanya Yatra in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Leaders of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) have launched a rally to expose the TRS Government’s failure to provide employment to the youth. They say that even after being in power for four years, the TRS leadership has only managed to fill 10 per cent of the vacancies in the state.

R.C. Khuntia, secretary of the AICC, and N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, president of the PCC, on Tuesday launched the unemployment rally organised by the Telangana Youth Congress. The rally aims to cover all 119 Assembly segments in the state within 49 days.

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said that of the 2 lakh positions vacant in the government, less than 10 per cent had been filled by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He added that the government had not issued a single DSC notification for the recruitment of teachers in the past four years.

Anil Kumar Yadav, president of the Youth Congress, made a presentation on their plan to expose the government’s failure to provide jobs to eligible candidates. He explained that members of the Youth Congress would talk to the unemployed youth and tell them about how the Congress party planned to conduct massive recruitment drives and fill all the vacant posts after coming to power.

Khuntia asks opposition parties to support Congress

AICC secretary R.C. Khuntia appealed to other Opposition parties (barring BJP) to join the Congress in defeating TRS in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Gandhi Bha-van on Tuesday, Mr Khuntia said the Con-gress will replicate the political strateg-ies it adopted in the Gujarat polls in Tela-ngana to dislodge the TRS government in the coming polls.

“We will do everything we did in Gu-jarat, I hope we will be successful in Telanga-na this time. We will take all sections along with us,” he said.

He denied the allegations by the ruling party that TJAC cha-irman Kodandaram is an agent for the Congress.