All Goa mining leases cancelled, can't operate after mid-March, says SC

Published Feb 7, 2018, 11:49 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2018, 12:16 pm IST
The apex court further directed the Central government to start a fresh process of auction for mining companies in Goa.
The Supreme Court said mining activity will be allowed only till March 16 and new licenses would be issued only after obtaining an environment clearance. (Photo: File/Representational)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed the second renewal of 88 iron ore mining leases in Goa.

The apex court also said that mining activity will be allowed only till March 16 and new licenses would be issued only after obtaining an environment clearance.

 

The court further directed the Central government to start a fresh process of auction for mining companies in Goa.

The top court had suspended mining in the state in October 2012 following a report submitted by the Justice MB Shah Commission, which found that millions of tonnes of iron ore were being extracted illegally.

However, the state government in 2015 renewed 88 mining leases owned by the same holders accused of illegal mining.

