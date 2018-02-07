search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad: Taunted over girl kids, family jumps into lake

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 7, 2018, 12:47 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2018, 2:12 am IST
Hyderabad: A day after the triple murder rocked the city, a four-member family committed suicide in Keesara. Ramesh, his wife, Manasa, and two kids – aged six months and three years —jumped into the Peddamma Cheruvu and committed suicide. 

The police said that Ramesh’s mother had been harassing Manasa for giving birth to two daughters. Ramesh also had land disputes with his sisters. The police registered a suspicious death case.

 

Keesara inspector M. Surender Goud said that the six-month-old child was found hugging her mother when their bodies were fished out from the lake.

Manipadige Ramesh, 32, a resident of Kondapur village in Ghatkesar, married Manasa, 24, in 2014. The couple along with two daughters Geethasree, 3, and Divyasree, 6-months-old were staying with Ramesh’s parents at Kondapur. 

Ramesh’s mother had been harassing Manasa for giving birth to girls. Since Ramesh is the only son to his parents, she was worried about the family legacy, due to which there were fights in the family. Recently, Ramesh’s mother had signed off their property to her daughters which did not go well with Ramesh and Manasa. Since then, he used to quarrel with his sisters. On Monday, there was a discussion at home with his parents and sisters. Ramesh grew angry during the meeting and went out of the house along with his wife and daughters. 

When he did not return home, his brothers-in-law started searching for him and found the scooter parked on the bank of the lake and alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

Tags: committed suicide
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




