Young Hyderabad couple jumps into lake with two minor daughters, all dead

A couple committed suicide by jumping into a lake in Keesara area near Hyderabad along with their two minor daughters. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A day after the triple murder rocked the city, a four-member family committed suicide in Keesara. Manipadige Ramesh (32), his wife Manasa (24), and two minor daughters - aged six months and three years - jumped into the Peddamma Cheruvu and committed suicide.

The police said Ramesh’s mother had been harassing Manasa for giving birth to two daughters. Ramesh also had land disputes with his sisters. The police registered a suspicious death case.

Keesara inspector M Surender Goud said that the six-month-old child was found hugging her mother when their bodies were fished out from the lake.

Manipadige Ramesh, a resident of Kondapur village in Ghatkesar, married Manasa, in 2014. The couple along with two daughters Geethasree and Divyasree were staying with Ramesh’s parents at Kondapur.

Ramesh’s mother had been harassing Manasa for giving birth to girls. Since Ramesh is the only son to his parents, she was worried about the family legacy, due to which there were fights in the family. Recently, Ramesh’s mother had signed off their property to her daughters which did not go well with Ramesh and Manasa. Since then, he used to quarrel with his sisters.

On Monday, there was a discussion at home with his parents and sisters. Ramesh got angry during the meeting and left the house along with his wife and daughters.

When he did not return home, his brothers-in-law started searching for him and found the scooter parked on the bank of the lake and alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

"Manasa's brother and other family members looked for them and noticed Ramesh's bike parked near the lake on Tuesday morning. They suspected that their kin might have jumped into the water body. A search was launched when the family members of Manasa approached the police," he said.

After the recovery of the bodies, Manasa's father lodged a complaint, in which he alleged that in-laws of his daughter were harassing her.

"In the complaint, he said that his daughter's in-laws - her sister-in-law and other family members- were harassing and torturing her for not giving birth to a boy, which he claimed forced her to take the extreme step along with her husband and two daughters," an investigating officer said.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.