Nation Current Affairs 07 Jan 2021 Security increased a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Security increased along Delhi borders ahead of farmers' tractor rally

PTI
Published Jan 7, 2021, 11:23 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2021, 11:23 am IST
The seventh round of talks between protesting unions and three central ministers ended inconclusively on Monday
Farmers on a tractor during their protest over Centre's farm reform laws, at the Delhi-UP border near Ghazipur, in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. (PTI /Manvender Vashist)
 Farmers on a tractor during their protest over Centre's farm reform laws, at the Delhi-UP border near Ghazipur, in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. (PTI /Manvender Vashist)

New Delhi: Security was increased along the borders of the national capital ahead of a tractor rally of farmers on Thursday morning.

The farmers will hold the rally at 11 am at four borders of Delhi in protest against the Centre's agriculture laws. They had on Tuesday deferred their proposed tractor march from January 6 to January 7 due to bad weather forecast.

 

The city has been receiving rains sporadically over the past four days.

Braving severe cold and sporadic rains, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and some other parts of the country have been camping at several Delhi border points for over 40 days, demanding repeal of farm laws, a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops and other two issues.

The seventh round of talks between protesting unions and three central ministers ended inconclusively on Monday as farmer groups stuck to their demand for the repeal of three laws, while the government listed out various benefits of the new acts for the growth of the country's agriculture sector.

 

Since the farmers arrived at the national capital's borders, the Delhi Traffic Police has been posting alerts on its official Twitter handle to inform commuters about road closures across the city.

In a series of tweets, it had said Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders were closed for traffic movement.

"Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44.

"The Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra & Loni Borders," the traffic police said.

 

It said Tikri and Dhansa borders are also closed for traffic movement.

"Jhatikara Border is open only for LMV (Cars/Light Motor Vehicles), two wheelers and pedestrian movement," another tweet read.

According to the traffic police, people travelling to Haryana can take the routes via Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

...
Tags: delhi farmers protest, tractor rally, security increased along delhi border, agriculture laws
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has virtually revolutionised the examination process for various state government cadre posts by going fully digital. (Representational image: Pixabay)

APPSC exams go digital, candidates to take up test on tablets

The laws intrude into the right to privacy under Article 21 and freedom of religion under Article 25, it was contended. — PTI

SC refuses to stay Uttarakhand, UP laws regulating inter-faith marriages

BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind. — DC Image

BJP urges Telangana government to take action on My Home Group

The coach factory was first sanctioned to Kazipet in 1982 and a wagon factory proposal in 2010 was called back due to various reasons. — Representational photo

Telangana hands over 150 acres to railways for POH workshop



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

253 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths reported in Telangana

Health officials take part in dry run or a mock drill for Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine delivery at a government-run hospital in Hyderabad on January 2, 2021. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)

Covishield moves closer to approval

Covishield has been recommended based on the human trial results in the the United Kingdom, the United States of America and India (Representational Image:AFP)

Bharat Biotech recruits 23k volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trials

A medic demonstrates the administration of COVAXIN, COVID-19 vaccine, on a health worker during a dry run, in Srinagar, Saturday, January 02, 2021. (PTI Photo)

SC upholds environmental clearance, government notification on Central Vista project

The Central Vista project design (Image: HCP Designs)

Atleast 100 'ineligible' MBBS aspirants of Andhra Pradesh gets Telangana seats

Lower ranked students from AP got seats in Telangana state, some of them in prestigious government medical colleges like Gandhi and Osmania (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham